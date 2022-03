VERO BEACH, Fla. – Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) was selected as the Coast-To-Coast (C2C) Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for the second week in a row as announced by the league office on Monday. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team competed at the Doc Jopson Invite […] The post Carpenter Named Coast-To-Coast Field Athlete of the Week for Second Straight Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

LEONARDTOWN, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO