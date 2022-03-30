ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Southern Company Launches Enhanced Sustainability Site

 1 day ago

Southern Company has enhanced its sustainability presence on southerncompany.com with a dedicated site providing additional transparency on core environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. "Sustainability topics have always been a priority for Southern Company. In recent years, interest in our plans...

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Companies Still Lack Sustainability Strategy

Despite increasing pressures to improve their carbon footprint, particularly following the COP26 conference, many organizations still do not have a sustainability strategy in place, according to new research from Supply Chain and Logistics Consultants (SCALA). “Both businesses and their wider supply networks are coming under increasing pressure to quantify and...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Newell's NUK Launches Sustainable Baby Products

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) owned baby care products maker NUK has launched its first sustainable collection, NUK For Nature. The sustainable collection consists of pacifiers, cups, plates, bowls, and baby utensils. The products in the collection use recycled and recyclable packaging and include instructions from How2Recycle disposal methods. Antoine...
BUSINESS
Morristown Minute

NJ Transit Launches 10-Year Sustainability Plan

A 10-Year Plan: NJ Transit focuses on Sustainability Efforts Embedded in NJ TRANSIT’s Culture, Business Practices, and Customer Experience. NJ Transit is creating its first-ever sustainability plan as highlighted in NJT2030: A 10-Year Strategic Plan, incorporating feedback from stakeholders to help shape the future of sustainability at NJT.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Reuters

Explainer-First global guidelines for company sustainability disclosures

LONDON (Reuters) - The newly created International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has published the first set of global guidelines on corporate sustainability disclosures for public consultation. WHAT IS THE ISSB?. It was launched at the United Nations’ COP 26 climate summit in November 2021 following a call from world leaders,...
BUSINESS
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Amplēo, VenConnect Launch Supply Chain Finance Partnership

Outsourced CFO service provider Amplēo has teamed up with VenConnect, a vendor and supplier payments platform, to improve supply chain finance for companies in Utah and the Rocky Mountain states. As part of the arrangement, which was announced in a news release Tuesday (March 29), Amplēo has joined VenConnect’s...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple announces $50 million education initiative for supply chain workers

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is launching a Supplier Employee Development Fund in partnership with labor and education organizations, spending $50 million to empower suppliers' employees through training.
BUSINESS
#Reliability#Community#Southern Company
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Moving ATMs Into the Future With Cash Recycling

Single-function automated teller machines (ATMs) are on the way out, and worldwide deployment of multifunction automated deposit terminals (ADTs) is projected to grow 8% by 2026, even as the overall number of deployed ATMs declines. The Asia-Pacific market led the world in deployment of ADTs in 2020 at 61%, compared to North America, where just 34% of ATMs did more than dispense cash. At the same time, consumers still do a lot of their banking through ATMs. Even though just 11% of consumers in a September 2021 PYMNTS study rated ATMs as their most-used banking channel, 41% said they use ATMs for some portion of their banking engagement.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Goldreed Industrial Design Award is looking for designs that capture innovation, sustainability, and harmony

Designed with a vision towards the future yet rooted firmly in tradition, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization, and market orientation. Based out of Xiongan New Area of China, the award was originally created to discover the future of design, inspire the quality of future living and empower the design of future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”.
DESIGN
MarketRealist

SOURCE Global Isn’t Publicly Traded, but Its Tech Will Be in High Demand

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is among the leading private investors in emerging industries, with companies that address climate change high on his list of priorities. Gates's investment in SOURCE Global has drawn investors' attention. Does SOURCE Global have stock, and is it publicly traded?. Article continues below advertisement. SOURCE Global...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

India’s YoKart Launches B2B eCommerce Platform

Indian eCommerce marketplace builder YoKart has launched YoKart B2B, a new B2B marketplace software tool, the company said in a Wednesday (March 30) press release. Designed for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and service providers, the marketplace gives businesses “a centralized platform to connect with other organizations/businesses and conduct trade, creating a streamlined transaction process,” according to the release.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Startups.com's Founder Community offers rare peer support for entrepreneurs

Starting a company is hard, and that's why only two out of five startups are profitable. Between facing those odds and building a roster of employees and clients, founders are under immense pressure on a continuous basis. When dealing with problems, most people speak to peers who have similar experiences...
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Single-Click Supply Chain Risk Detection SaaS Platform

Exiger launched Supply Chain Explorer, a proprietary real-time supply chain risk detection Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that empowers companies and government agencies to rapidly surface, understand and mitigate critical threats to their immediate and extended supplier networks. “The turbulence of the market has given us unique insight into the challenges our...
SOFTWARE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Transformation Key to Overcoming Post-Pandemic Challenges

Driven by the challenges manufacturers face in the wake of the pandemic—including supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and growing consumer demands—the trend toward digital, sustainable solutions reflects the industry’s growing need for end-to-end, disruption-proof processes, according to a newly released Tacton survey. "Successful manufacturers are rising to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

Flare Network Launches State Connector To Connect Everything

Flare Network, the coming layer one that is built to safely connect to all blockchains, has announced the launch of its ‘state connector’ on its canary network, Songbird. This new core web 3.0 protocol makes it possible for the state of any on- or off-chain open system to be proven on Songbird for use in smart contracts and for safe relay to any other blockchain.
TECHNOLOGY

