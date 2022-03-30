ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Yale SOM group releases list of top African startups in push to expand entrepreneurship￼

By William Porayouw
Yale Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, the Yale Africa Startup Review, or YASR, selected 30 companies for its 2022 list of Africa’s most innovative startups. YASR is a digital publication created by students and alumni of the Yale School of Management whose mission is to draw attention to the African startup ecosystem and attract interested...

