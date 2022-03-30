Yale SOM group releases list of top African startups in push to expand entrepreneurship￼

The United States’ response to the global commodities shock that the Ukraine invasion has exacerbated is alarming. The United States is doubling down on energy policies that will make the country more vulnerable to hyperinflation and that will increase dependence on global expansionist powers for commodities that are critical to our country’s economy, security and stability. If people think that all that Russia needs to weaponize fossil fuels against other nations is to control a little bit of the global fossil fuel supply, which this recent Economist article uses as a pretense for arguing to speed up the U.S.’ transition to “clean energy,” wait until we find out that the solar, wind, and battery supply chain and critical materials is controlled by China to a far, far greater degree than Russia controls oil and gas exports. I’m afraid that there is a large gap between today’s global energy reality and today’s climate mitigation ambition on campuses. Many of the serious effects of climate change in the world cannot be stopped by the U.S. and Europe alone simply shifting their energy mix to a larger proportion of solar and wind energy. It is concerning that nobody is questioning or trying to understand why things are happening right now, and fewer question whether their own views or work contributed to the situation and may continue to cause harm. The time is now to correct our course.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO