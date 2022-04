In a rare ruling — one believed to be a first for the D.C. police department — the death of Officer Jeffrey L. Smith, who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, has been classified as a line-of-duty death. This gives overdue recognition to the toll that police work takes on those who do it and hopefully begins a meaningful discussion about how police departments can best confront the problem of officer suicides.

