ECU alum Jay Coachman continues art in community

(BERKELEY HEIGHTS) -- The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts has announced the launch of Wharton Community Players, its first-ever adult community theater program at the Wharton Performing Arts School. Part of the newly-minted division of study for adults, Lifelong Learning, the Wharton Community Players strives to foster a space of creativity, expression, and inclusion. Wharton’s black box theater is the perfect setting to explore the artistry of acting and experiment with performing in an intimate setting. The program is free but an audition is required to join the cast. Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 27 at 2:30pm and Monday, March 28 at 7:30pm. Full audition requirements and details can be found online.

WHARTON, NJ ・ 15 DAYS AGO