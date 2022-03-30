ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage. “They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to “Good Morning America.” “They said we will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him. They were laying out the options.”
The Associated Press

Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome

Scientists say they have finally assembled the full genetic blueprint for human life, adding the missing pieces to a puzzle nearly completed two decades ago. An international team described the first-ever sequencing of a complete human genome – the set of instructions to build and sustain a human being – in research published Thursday in the journal Science. The previous effort, celebrated across the world, was incomplete because DNA sequencing technologies of the day weren’t able to read certain parts of it. Even after updates, it was missing about 8% of the genome.
ABC News

Bruce Willis diagnosed with aphasia: What to know about the brain disorder

The family of Bruce Willis shocked his fans Wednesday when they announced the actor is "stepping away" from his career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person's ability to speak or comprehend language. "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our...
NBC News

Academy says Will Smith refused to leave Oscars ceremony after slap

Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday night's Oscar ceremony after slapping Chris Rock but refused to do so, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Board of Governors said Wednesday while announcing that it had begun disciplinary proceedings against the actor. Possible punishment could result in “suspension, expulsion...
