157 Rd 1333, Nettleton, Mississippi 38858

So much potential and an investors dream! Built in 1901, this stately home is one of the older homes in town. Due to the destruction brought to the area during the Civil War, few structures from the antebellum period remain. This is a great investment opportunity and has lots of potential to be restored. Property needs extensive repairs and is being sold AS IS. Seller has installed new plumbing & insulation; and has repaired portions of the roof. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agents, please read private remarks.

OKOLONA, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO