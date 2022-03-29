157 Rd 1333, Nettleton, Mississippi 38858

Have you been waiting for the right home? This home is a must see. This 2190 sqft, 4 bedroom,2 1/2 bath has it all. Corner lot with tons of curb appeal on a quiet street in the desirable Hillsdaleneighborhood. Wanting a big fenced in yard with a pool for the summer? This home has it! Tallceilings with big spacious rooms, first floor master with a spacious master bath. This home hasrecently installed New windows, new faucets, and just freshly painted,Schedule an appointment today before it's gone!
