Nettleton, MS

157 Rd 1333, Nettleton, Mississippi 38858

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a tranquil setting surrounded by nature and a...

2417 William Dr., Tupelo, Mississippi 38801

Have you been waiting for the right home? This home is a must see. This 2190 sqft, 4 bedroom,2 1/2 bath has it all. Corner lot with tons of curb appeal on a quiet street in the desirable Hillsdaleneighborhood. Wanting a big fenced in yard with a pool for the summer? This home has it! Tallceilings with big spacious rooms, first floor master with a spacious master bath. This home hasrecently installed New windows, new faucets, and just freshly painted,Schedule an appointment today before it's gone!
TUPELO, MS
110 N Gatlin, Okolona, Mississippi 38860

So much potential and an investors dream! Built in 1901, this stately home is one of the older homes in town. Due to the destruction brought to the area during the Civil War, few structures from the antebellum period remain. This is a great investment opportunity and has lots of potential to be restored. Property needs extensive repairs and is being sold AS IS. Seller has installed new plumbing & insulation; and has repaired portions of the roof. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Agents, please read private remarks.
OKOLONA, MS
227 North Ridge Dr., Saltillo, Mississippi 38866

This is a wonderful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home in the desirable Northridge Crossing subdivision. This home offers custom J. Britt lighting and a lovely open concept floor plan. This home is made for entertaining! Look forward to spending your afternoons on the covered patio admiring the beautifully landscaped back yard. All info subject to verification.* agents see private remarks.
SALTILLO, MS
Gardner-Watson ice plant demolished in downtown Tupelo

TUPELO • City officials have demolished a building in downtown Tupelo after attempts to restore the property evaporated. The former home of the Gardner-Watson Ice Plant on Broadway Street was torn down on Tuesday to clean the lot for redevelopment. The city of Tupelo owned the building, which has stood empty for years.
TUPELO, MS

