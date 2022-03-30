Medical Physics Market is reaching Nearly US$ 6.81 Billion by 2028 – Future Market Insights

Albany NY, United States: Platelet are blood cells, which make up small volume of the blood and prevents bleeding. Platelet-aggregation inhibiting drugs prevent blood clot inside of the body as during atherosclerosis. Platelet aggregation inhibitors are antiplatelet drugs prescribed during coronary artery diseases, chest pain, stroke, periphery artery disease (PAD), etc. It is also used during heart bypass surgery, atrial fibrillation, after angioplasty and stent placement. Platelet aggregation is the biological process, mediated by PAF (platelet activation factor). Platelet aggregation inhibitors are used during thrombocytosis that occur during hematologic diseases, cancer, and other chronic infections. Aspirin, antiplatelet drug is most commonly used as it changes the balance between prostacyclin and thromboxane, antiplatelet drug inhibits enzyme cyclooxygenase, which reduces prostacyclin in vascular endothelial cells and thromboxane synthesis in platelet.
