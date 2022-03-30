Medical Physics Market is reaching Nearly US$ 6.81 Billion by 2028 – Future Market Insights

Albany NY, United States: The global intraosseous devices market was valued at US$ 361.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to expand at a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2018 to 2026 according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Intraosseous Devices Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. The report suggests that increase in number of various diseases and rise in the number of emergency medical situations is anticipated to propel the intraosseous devices market in the near future (2018 to 2026). North America and Europe are estimated to lead the global market due to rise in patient population due to increase in number of diseases, rise in technological advancements along with the government initiatives, including approvals. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period due to an increase in the geriatric population, rise in the adoption of intraosseous devices, rise in the patient population cases and emergency medical situations in the region. Moreover, activities in the field of research and development and initiatives by governments in the healthcare sector are likely to further boost the market in Asia Pacific.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO