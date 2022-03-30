ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

eClinical Solutions and Software Market Outlook 2022 -2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

biospace.com
 1 day ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, At a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022-2032, the global eClinical solutions and software market size is expected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2026, up from USD 8.3 billion in 2021. Some of the major driving factors for the global demand for eClinical solutions and...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Dementia Drugs Market: Trends, Opportunities & Regional Outlook

Albany NY, United States: Dementia is a type of infection that influences the working of the mind bringing about decrease in memory or other reasoning abilities. Gathering of a protein called beta amyloid in the spaces between nerve cells because of hereditary change is a significant reason for dementia. In spite of the fact that dementia isn't treatable, suggestive treatment is continued in all cases. Exploration is being done to foster treatments fixated on the job of beta-amyloid in dementia.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market - Projected to offer Potential Growth Opportunities for the Market Players [Forecast (2020-2030)]

The global market for non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to grow at a significant pace in the next few years. The increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities with the rising maternal age is one of the key factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the next few years. The rising prevalence for non-invasive techniques over the invasive ones is another key factor, which is predicted to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. In addition to this, the key players in the market are focusing on development of new products, thus generating promising growth opportunities across the globe.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Topical Drug Delivery Market Key Trends, Potential, Growth and Competitive Analysis – Industrial Overview

Topical drugs delivery includes treatment of body surface such as outer membrane or skin. The drugs are in the form of solid, semi-solid, liquid, gel, and transdermal patches. Topical drugs such as astringents and sunscreens are used in various treatments of skin conditions such as fungal, bacterial, viral infections, pruritus, inflammation, corns, warts; and many dermatologic conditions of the skin. The global topical drug delivery market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of skin disorders, burns, and swift increase in diabetic patients. The rising awareness about availability of treatment and healthcare facilities is major factor driving growth of the topical drug delivery market substantially. From past few years, the market has witnessed lucrative growth owing to large number of merger, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Clinical Research#Market Competition#Eclinical Solutions And#Fmi#Cagr
biospace.com

Photobiostimulation Devices Market to Reach a Value of US$ 300 Mn by 2027, Increase in Number of Patients with Chronic Pain and Other Chronic Illnesses to Drive Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the photobiostimulation devices market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global photobiostimulation devices market was valued at US$ 180 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2027, to reach a market value exceeding US$ 300 Mn by 2027 end. The global photobiostimulation devices market is driven by the increased awareness and acceptance of photobiostimulation devices due to their proven benefits in applications such as pain management, wound care, cosmetic procedures, and other medical disorders.
MARKETS
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
Country
China
biospace.com

Calciphylaxis Treatment Market - Key Factor Positively Contributing to the Development of the Global Market

The rising prevalence of calcific uremic arteriolopathy (CUA) in patients with renal failure, this can be important factor influencing demand for the global calciphylaxis treatment market. This condition is also recognized in the patient diagnosed with the non-uremic patients. This can be another key reason for the market growth at global level.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

DT Research Delivers the Most Comprehensive Line of Healthcare Computing Solutions Purpose-built for Diverse Medical Environments

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2022-- DT Research, the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced a new line of medical-grade all-in-one (AIO) computers, tablets and monitors designed with unique mobile functionality to meet the changing computing needs in healthcare environments driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The medical-grade computing solutions are purpose-built for healthcare with antimicrobial enclosures to inhibit the growth of microorganisms and hot-swappable batteries for limitless mobility and continuous operation.
TECHNOLOGY
biospace.com

Infertility Treatment Market Demand, Growth Opportunity and Upcoming Trends – Global Industry Analysis

The global market for infertility treatment has been expanding on account of rising awareness quotient of the masses across the globe. Infertility is the inability of a person to contribute towards the conception of an offspring; in men it is usually related to the inability to produce enough sperms while a range of reasons including ovulary disorders can result in infertility in women. The taboos around getting treatments for infertility have been broken, and this has given an impetus to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the fraternity of medical sciences has been tirelessly informing and educating people about infertility and its potential cures. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for infertility treatments has been escalating over the past decade. It is anticipated that the willingness of both men and women to go to GPs and specialists to discuss their condition would porve to be a boon for the global infertility market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laboratory Gas Generators Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2027, Increasing Adoption of Analytical Instruments, Systems, and Methods for Research Activities to Drive Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the laboratory gas generators market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global laboratory gas generators market was valued at ~ US$ 2.9 Bn in 2018, and projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market Development and Emerging Trends Analysis - Technological Advancement in the Healthcare Industry

The global market for blood warmer devices/sample warmers has witness steady expansion in the recent years and continues to expand at a promising pace. The market has benefitted massively from the vast rise in the number of surgeries taking place globally, the rising number of road accidents and thus the rise in trauma cases, and the increased need for blood transfusion in surgeries. The vast rise in people suffering from hypothermia and similar conditions is also acting as a growth driver for the global blood warmer devices/sample warmers market. These factors are expected to continue to drive the market in the next few years as well.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Intravascular Temperature Management Market Key Trends and Competitive Analysis – Global Overview

Generally, the global market for intravascular temperature management has seen a significant growth and it is ready to encounter a period of positive development in the years to come. The increasing awareness among shoppers and the rising initiatives by the government bodies in different economies are probably going to help this market altogether in the following couple of years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hematology Diagnostics Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1.2 Billion by the End of 2031 – Future Market Insights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The Hematology Diagnostics Market has witnessed the advent of a wide range of hematology testing solutions that combine the attributes of strainer, slider maker, and cell counter. Integrated solutions have been gaining ground in the hematology diagnostics market, as growing work load has prompted pathologists to adopt methods with precision and accuracy for improved results.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Red Biotechnology Market to Reach a Value of US$ 512 Bn by 2027, Increase in the Demand for Biosimilars to Drive the Global Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the red biotechnology market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global red biotechnology market was valued at US$ 314.2 Bn in 2018. The red biotechnology market is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6% from 2019 to 2027.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market to Reach US$ 465 Bn by 2027, Rising Acceptance of Imaging Services to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the diagnostic imaging services market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global diagnostic imaging services market was valued at ~ US$ 329 Bn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 4% from 2019 to 2027. Significant awareness among people about the early diagnosis of chronic diseases, rise in the demand for diagnostic imaging services among the geriatric population, and availability of reimbursements for diagnostic imaging services in major markets contribute to the growth of the global diagnostic imaging services market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Global Heart Pump Device Market Trends, Business Opportunity and Competitive Analysis Study

Heart pump devices are essentially mechanical pumps playing the role of ventricular assist devices. These are surgically implanted and are used for temporarily supporting the functions of heart in people with weak heart or irregular blood flow. These devices are notably used as a bridge to cardiac transplantation for patients suffering with end stage heart failure. They can also be used in patients during and after surgery to help them recover fast. Heart pump devices have risen in clinical significance as a potential therapeutic option for several patients to get mechanical circulatory support. The growing morbidity and mortality of heart failure, particularly in developed nations, is a key factor driving the demand for ventricular assist devices. In particular, left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) is increasingly being considered as the standard of cardiac care for patients with advanced heart failure. The rising popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures in cardiology is leading to the demand for new generation of pumps. Together with this, rapid advances in surgical technique for ventricular assist devices implantation are also underpinning the rapid expansion of the heart pump device market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Surgical Navigation Systems Market to reach US$ 1,620 Mn By 2027, High Prevalence of Orthopaedic Illnesses to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The expansion of the global Surgical Navigation Systems Market is likely to be fueled by the rising incidence of target conditions such as osteoarthritis, brain tumors, and ENT problems, as well as an ageing population. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), 18% of women and 9.6% of men& have arthritis in one form or another. Osteoarthritis is a disease that primarily affects the elderly. The majority of osteoarthritis sufferers has trouble moving and is unable to conduct regular tasks.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy