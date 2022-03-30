eClinical Solutions and Software Market Outlook 2022 -2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Topical drugs delivery includes treatment of body surface such as outer membrane or skin. The drugs are in the form of solid, semi-solid, liquid, gel, and transdermal patches. Topical drugs such as astringents and sunscreens are used in various treatments of skin conditions such as fungal, bacterial, viral infections, pruritus, inflammation, corns, warts; and many dermatologic conditions of the skin. The global topical drug delivery market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of skin disorders, burns, and swift increase in diabetic patients. The rising awareness about availability of treatment and healthcare facilities is major factor driving growth of the topical drug delivery market substantially. From past few years, the market has witnessed lucrative growth owing to large number of merger, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.
