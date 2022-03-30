ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PEEK Dental Implant Market: The dental clinics segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market

 1 day ago

Albany NY, United States: Dental implant is a procedure that replaces roots of a tooth. Implants provide a strong foundation for removable or fixed replacement teeth that are made to match natural teeth. Titanium is the most commonly used alloy for dental implantation. It has offers superior physicochemical characteristics, mechanical properties,...

Optical Biometry Devices Market: Intraocular Lens (IOL) Power Calculation Segment to Expand at a Rapid Pace

Albany NY, United States: Optical Biometry Devices: Introduction. Optical biometry devices are used for intraocular lens power calculations in clinical practice. Optical biometry is very accurate and non-invasive automated procedure that measures the characteristics of the eyes automatically. Expansion in Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America to Offer...
Global Surgical Imaging Market - Growth Prospects and the Future Outlook of the Different Segments of the Market

Surgical imaging is one of the revolutionary technology for optical imaging that is utilized for image guide surgical process. The technology has permitted the medical experts to work complex surgical processes with precision. Surgical imaging utilized CT scanners, C-arms and other devices for imaging to visualize the area of surgery to grasp the properties of that specific area. This technology is developed to offer precision at the time of surgical process. In addition to this, the wide area of application is expected to allow the market to grow at a very fast pace.
Bone Replacement Devices Market: North America to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Albany NY, United States: Bone Replacement Devices Market: Introduction. Bone replacement is a surgical procedure used to fix joints and bone damages caused due to severe orthopedic diseases and fractures. It is also performed for correction of deformities or as reconstruction to damaged or missing bones. Increase in prevalence of...
Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market Growth Opportunities and Global Demand in the Industry – Detailed Research Analysis

In the United States, one out of every five adults has a disability, according to a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common functional disability type was a mobility limitation – defined as serious difficulty in walking or climbing stairs — reported by one in eight adults, followed by disability in thinking and/or memory, independent living, vision, and self-care.
Plasma Freezers Market: Rise in Demand for the Storage of Fresh Frozen Plasma to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Plasma freezers are designed to maintain temperatures in the range of -30°C to -40°C. These freezers are used in blood banks, research institutes, pharmacies, and hospital plasma freezers for the storage of plasma products, whole blood, vaccines, and test samples. The plasma freezers market is anticipated to dominate the biomedical freezers industry during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the increase in number of apheresis procedures and rise in demand for the storage of fresh frozen plasma (FFP).
High Blood Pressure Linked With Certain Oral Bacteria in Older Women

In a study of more than 1,200 women in the U.S., average age 63 years, 10 kinds of oral bacteria were associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure, while five strains of bacteria were linked with lower hypertension risk. The observational study cannot prove cause and effect;...
Adjustable Gastric Banding Market: Growing Demand for Bariatric Surgeries to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market: Snapshot. Adjustable laparoscopic gastric banding has gained currency in populations for whom other non-surgical interventions to reduce obesity have not shown results, or the results are not consistent over a period of time. The adjustable gastric banding had seen growing acceptance as an outpatient procedure. They are used in patients with severe obesity or those with BMI of 30 or more but with several comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and sleep apnea.
Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market - Projected to offer Potential Growth Opportunities for the Market Players [Forecast (2020-2030)]

The global market for non-invasive prenatal testing is expected to grow at a significant pace in the next few years. The increasing risk of chromosomal abnormalities with the rising maternal age is one of the key factors anticipated to encourage the growth of the global market in the next few years. The rising prevalence for non-invasive techniques over the invasive ones is another key factor, which is predicted to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. In addition to this, the key players in the market are focusing on development of new products, thus generating promising growth opportunities across the globe.
Global Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market Innovation and Development – Detailed Industry Analysis

The rising incidences of progressive Supranuclear palsy worldwide are a key factor aiding in expansion of the global progressive Supranuclear palsy treatment market. Progressive Supranuclear palsy paralysis, also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski condition, is an unprecedented mind issue that causes major issues with strolling, equilibrium and eye developments. The problem results from disintegration of cells in zones of your cerebrum that control body development and thinking. Reformist supranuclear paralysis deteriorates over the long haul and can prompt perilous difficulties, for example, pneumonia and gulping issues.
Laboratory Gas Generators Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2027, Increasing Adoption of Analytical Instruments, Systems, and Methods for Research Activities to Drive Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the laboratory gas generators market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global laboratory gas generators market was valued at ~ US$ 2.9 Bn in 2018, and projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.
Dental Chair Market Reach a value of US$551.8 Mn By the end of 2022, The oral disease dominated the global market

The global dental chair market is competitive in nature with several players operating in it across the globe, states a new market research study by Transparency Market Research. The key players operating in the market are expected to emphasize on research and development activities, which is estimated to generate potential growth opportunities in the next few years. In addition to this, development of new product and innovations are further predicted to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Some of the leading players operating in the dental chair market across the globe are Danaher, A dec Inc., Dexta Corp., Dome Inc., and DentalEZ Inc. The rising number of strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to enhance the competitive scenario of the overall market in the next few years.
Cardiac Stimulators Market: Rise in prevalence of cardiac rhythm disorders to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Cardiac Stimulators Market: Overview. Cardiac stimulators or pacemakers are devices that deliver electrical impulses through electrodes to increase heart rate to normal levels. These devices normalize the heart rate in patients suffering from arrhythmias, especially bradycardia. Cardiac stimulators are used in the treatment of abnormal heart...
Transplantation Therapeutics Market: Rising number of prevalence and incidences of various diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transplantation is the transfer (engraftment) of human cells, tissues, or organs from a donor to a recipient, with the aim of restoring function(s) in the body. In case of end-state organ failure, such as liver and heart failure, organ transplantation is often the only treatment. A significant upward trend has been observed in the last two years in the transplantation therapeutics market. Factors driving the transplantation therapeutics market are rising non-communicable diseases, aging population and increasing life expectancy, growing income, rising government expenditure on health care, free trade agreement, and continuous research and development. According to Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, in 2015, around 126,670 solid organs, such as kidney, heart, liver, lungs, small bowel, and pancreas transplantations were performed worldwide, which is an increase of 5.8% since 2014. Kidney and the liver transplants are the widely performed transplant procedures.
Renal Cell Carcinoma Market: Rising incidence of renal cell carcinoma to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Renal cell carcinoma, also known as adenocarcinoma, refers to the cancer of kidneys in which malignant cells are found in the renal tubules. It commonly occurs in adults and the geriatric population. Among the types of kidney cancer, renal cell carcinoma is highly prevalent and accounts for 80–90% of the total cases as opposed transitional cell carcinoma which constitutes 5 -10% The renal cell carcinoma market is expected to develop at a decent rate due to the increased incidence reported worldwide. Surgical removal is not the singular solution, especially after the cancer has reached metastatic phase. Therapies with increased effectiveness and limited side-effects such as such as immunotherapy and targeted agents are required in such cases.
Global Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market – New Development and Business Opportunities in the Industry

Use of orthopedic imaging equipment is highly crucial for diagnosing and treating injuries, diseases, and ailments related to bone, cartilage, and associated portions of the body. In recent times, widespread advancements are occurring in the context of design and functionality of orthopedic imaging equipment. Likewise, demand for orthopedic imaging equipment has dramatically evolved in recent times, thus giving rise to a distinct orthopedic imaging equipment market.
Slit Lamps Market: Increasing risk of cataracts among the diabetic population tp drive the market

Albany NY, United States: A slit lamp is a diagnostic instrument commonly used by ophthalmologists and a standard tool in every ophthalmology practice. It is vital to ophthalmology as it considerably expands the diagnostic possibilities for eye care professionals. A slit lamp consists of a bright focal source of light, shone through a slit of variable width or height. It provides illumination and magnification for the examination of many structures of the anterior segment and posterior segment of the eye, which includes the iris, natural crystalline lens, eyelid, sclera, conjunctiva, and cornea. With complementary lenses, it is also used to examine the chamber angle and a significant part of the retina. The use of slit lamps in ophthalmic videography makes it possible to capture practically any diagnostic findings in the form of images, including retinal and squint conditions.
Intravascular Temperature Management Market Key Trends and Competitive Analysis – Global Overview

Generally, the global market for intravascular temperature management has seen a significant growth and it is ready to encounter a period of positive development in the years to come. The increasing awareness among shoppers and the rising initiatives by the government bodies in different economies are probably going to help this market altogether in the following couple of years.
Venous Thromboembolism Market: Growth in patient awareness about treatment to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is the formation of blood clots inside the blood vessel. These clots restrict blood flow through the circulatory system. It is classified into two type’s deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Formation of blood clot in a deep vein (generally in the leg) is called deep vein thrombosis. The formed deep vein thrombosis clot break off and travels to the lungs, called as pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary embolism is a serious complication from deep vein thrombosis. It occurs in almost one-third of patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. Venous thromboembolism can occur at any age; however, it is common in adults aged 60 and above. People who are overweight, older, whose blood is thicker than normal or suffer from some other diseases such as autoimmune disorders (rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, etc.) or cancer are at a higher risk of venous thromboembolism. Hospitalization due to major trauma (fractures or immobilization) or surgery increases the risk for venous thromboembolism. Up to 60% of venous thromboembolism cases occur during or after hospitalization. Venous thromboembolism equally affects men and women. Globally, venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease and leading cause of death and disability.
