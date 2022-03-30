PEEK Dental Implant Market: The dental clinics segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market

The global dental chair market is competitive in nature with several players operating in it across the globe, states a new market research study by Transparency Market Research. The key players operating in the market are expected to emphasize on research and development activities, which is estimated to generate potential growth opportunities in the next few years. In addition to this, development of new product and innovations are further predicted to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. Some of the leading players operating in the dental chair market across the globe are Danaher, A dec Inc., Dexta Corp., Dome Inc., and DentalEZ Inc. The rising number of strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to enhance the competitive scenario of the overall market in the next few years.

