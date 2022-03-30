Bile Acid Sequestrate Drugs Market: Rise in Prevalence of Pleural Effusion to Drive the Market

Heart pump devices are essentially mechanical pumps playing the role of ventricular assist devices. These are surgically implanted and are used for temporarily supporting the functions of heart in people with weak heart or irregular blood flow. These devices are notably used as a bridge to cardiac transplantation for patients suffering with end stage heart failure. They can also be used in patients during and after surgery to help them recover fast. Heart pump devices have risen in clinical significance as a potential therapeutic option for several patients to get mechanical circulatory support. The growing morbidity and mortality of heart failure, particularly in developed nations, is a key factor driving the demand for ventricular assist devices. In particular, left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) is increasingly being considered as the standard of cardiac care for patients with advanced heart failure. The rising popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures in cardiology is leading to the demand for new generation of pumps. Together with this, rapid advances in surgical technique for ventricular assist devices implantation are also underpinning the rapid expansion of the heart pump device market.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO