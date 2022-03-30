ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suture Passers Market: Reusable-disposable suture passers accounted for the leading market share

Albany NY, United States: Repair of wounds and tissues often involves the passage of threads, also known as sutures, through a dense osseous tunnel. Suture passers are the handheld instruments designed to insert sutures into tissue edges and to close the wound during surgery. Suture passers hold the prosthetic device and...

Optical Biometry Devices Market: Intraocular Lens (IOL) Power Calculation Segment to Expand at a Rapid Pace

Albany NY, United States: Optical Biometry Devices: Introduction. Optical biometry devices are used for intraocular lens power calculations in clinical practice. Optical biometry is very accurate and non-invasive automated procedure that measures the characteristics of the eyes automatically. Expansion in Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific and Latin America to Offer...
Bone Replacement Devices Market: North America to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Albany NY, United States: Bone Replacement Devices Market: Introduction. Bone replacement is a surgical procedure used to fix joints and bone damages caused due to severe orthopedic diseases and fractures. It is also performed for correction of deformities or as reconstruction to damaged or missing bones. Increase in prevalence of...
Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Trends, Growth Opportunity and Key Players in the Industry

Often, pigmented lesions are difficult to be classified, which in turn escalates the possibilities of a melanoma diagnosis. Emphasis must be given on exercises that exclude benign melanocytic entities and non-melanocytic lesions, as both has the ability of mimicking melanoma. At the same time, considerations must be made for the lesion to be an epidermotropic metastasis or melanoma variant. Poikilormera, erythema, solar lentigo, broken capillaries, melisma, rosacea, telangiectasia, dyschromia, mottled, and pigmentation are some of the common types of pigmented lesion conditions. Marks that emerge as a result of pigmented lesion can be in the form of freckles, pigment-related birthmarks, pigmented nevi, actinic keratosis, age spots, and hyperpigmentation.
Intravascular Temperature Management Market Key Trends and Competitive Analysis – Global Overview

Generally, the global market for intravascular temperature management has seen a significant growth and it is ready to encounter a period of positive development in the years to come. The increasing awareness among shoppers and the rising initiatives by the government bodies in different economies are probably going to help this market altogether in the following couple of years.
Gemcitabine HCl Market to Reach US$ 900 Mn By 2027, Increasing Adoption of Generic Drugs to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the global gemcitabine HCl market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global gemcitabine HCl market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 900 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 7% from 2019 to 2027. Initiatives by key players, and the growing number of patient support organizations and governmental & healthcare agencies to spread awareness regarding cancer is projected to drive the global gemcitabine HCl market. Technical advancements in the manufacturing of generic drugs have also led to an increase in the demand for gemcitabine HCl, which is expected to propel the global gemcitabine HCl market in the near future.
Protein Binding Assays Market: Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2026

Albany NY, United States: Protein binding assays are utilized for estimating the collaborations or liking of responses between a protein atom to another protein or to cores corrosive. Comprehension of such collaborations is significant in surveying the appropriation capability of a compound or medication particle in the tissues inside the body.
High Blood Pressure Linked With Certain Oral Bacteria in Older Women

In a study of more than 1,200 women in the U.S., average age 63 years, 10 kinds of oral bacteria were associated with a higher risk of developing high blood pressure, while five strains of bacteria were linked with lower hypertension risk. The observational study cannot prove cause and effect;...
Renal Cell Carcinoma Market: Rising incidence of renal cell carcinoma to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Renal cell carcinoma, also known as adenocarcinoma, refers to the cancer of kidneys in which malignant cells are found in the renal tubules. It commonly occurs in adults and the geriatric population. Among the types of kidney cancer, renal cell carcinoma is highly prevalent and accounts for 80–90% of the total cases as opposed transitional cell carcinoma which constitutes 5 -10% The renal cell carcinoma market is expected to develop at a decent rate due to the increased incidence reported worldwide. Surgical removal is not the singular solution, especially after the cancer has reached metastatic phase. Therapies with increased effectiveness and limited side-effects such as such as immunotherapy and targeted agents are required in such cases.
Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market Growth Opportunities and Global Demand in the Industry – Detailed Research Analysis

In the United States, one out of every five adults has a disability, according to a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common functional disability type was a mobility limitation – defined as serious difficulty in walking or climbing stairs — reported by one in eight adults, followed by disability in thinking and/or memory, independent living, vision, and self-care.
Global Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market Innovation and Development – Detailed Industry Analysis

The rising incidences of progressive Supranuclear palsy worldwide are a key factor aiding in expansion of the global progressive Supranuclear palsy treatment market. Progressive Supranuclear palsy paralysis, also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski condition, is an unprecedented mind issue that causes major issues with strolling, equilibrium and eye developments. The problem results from disintegration of cells in zones of your cerebrum that control body development and thinking. Reformist supranuclear paralysis deteriorates over the long haul and can prompt perilous difficulties, for example, pneumonia and gulping issues.
Transplantation Therapeutics Market: Rising number of prevalence and incidences of various diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transplantation is the transfer (engraftment) of human cells, tissues, or organs from a donor to a recipient, with the aim of restoring function(s) in the body. In case of end-state organ failure, such as liver and heart failure, organ transplantation is often the only treatment. A significant upward trend has been observed in the last two years in the transplantation therapeutics market. Factors driving the transplantation therapeutics market are rising non-communicable diseases, aging population and increasing life expectancy, growing income, rising government expenditure on health care, free trade agreement, and continuous research and development. According to Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, in 2015, around 126,670 solid organs, such as kidney, heart, liver, lungs, small bowel, and pancreas transplantations were performed worldwide, which is an increase of 5.8% since 2014. Kidney and the liver transplants are the widely performed transplant procedures.
Adjustable Gastric Banding Market: Growing Demand for Bariatric Surgeries to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Global Adjustable Gastric Banding Market: Snapshot. Adjustable laparoscopic gastric banding has gained currency in populations for whom other non-surgical interventions to reduce obesity have not shown results, or the results are not consistent over a period of time. The adjustable gastric banding had seen growing acceptance as an outpatient procedure. They are used in patients with severe obesity or those with BMI of 30 or more but with several comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and sleep apnea.
Eye Allergy Therapeutics Market Projection and Upcoming Trends 2022 | Global Industry Survey

By acting on the H1 receptors, which produce antibodies from the mast cell, traditional eye allergy therapies assist to reduce the symptoms and signs of ocular allergies. However, the medications' side effects might cause major vision problems. As a result, market participants are investing in the research and development of innovative approaches for treating eye allergies. Bausch Health, for example, recently submitted an application for EM-100, a new, differentiated ophthalmic medication for the treatment of ocular irritation in patients with allergic conjunctivitis. This trend toward the introduction of a new medicine class for the treatment of eye allergies will have a beneficial influence on the expansion of the global eye allergy market.
Slit Lamps Market: Increasing risk of cataracts among the diabetic population tp drive the market

Albany NY, United States: A slit lamp is a diagnostic instrument commonly used by ophthalmologists and a standard tool in every ophthalmology practice. It is vital to ophthalmology as it considerably expands the diagnostic possibilities for eye care professionals. A slit lamp consists of a bright focal source of light, shone through a slit of variable width or height. It provides illumination and magnification for the examination of many structures of the anterior segment and posterior segment of the eye, which includes the iris, natural crystalline lens, eyelid, sclera, conjunctiva, and cornea. With complementary lenses, it is also used to examine the chamber angle and a significant part of the retina. The use of slit lamps in ophthalmic videography makes it possible to capture practically any diagnostic findings in the form of images, including retinal and squint conditions.
Infertility Treatment Market Demand, Growth Opportunity and Upcoming Trends – Global Industry Analysis

The global market for infertility treatment has been expanding on account of rising awareness quotient of the masses across the globe. Infertility is the inability of a person to contribute towards the conception of an offspring; in men it is usually related to the inability to produce enough sperms while a range of reasons including ovulary disorders can result in infertility in women. The taboos around getting treatments for infertility have been broken, and this has given an impetus to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the fraternity of medical sciences has been tirelessly informing and educating people about infertility and its potential cures. Owing to the aforementioned factors, the demand for infertility treatments has been escalating over the past decade. It is anticipated that the willingness of both men and women to go to GPs and specialists to discuss their condition would porve to be a boon for the global infertility market.
Cardiac Stimulators Market: Rise in prevalence of cardiac rhythm disorders to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Cardiac Stimulators Market: Overview. Cardiac stimulators or pacemakers are devices that deliver electrical impulses through electrodes to increase heart rate to normal levels. These devices normalize the heart rate in patients suffering from arrhythmias, especially bradycardia. Cardiac stimulators are used in the treatment of abnormal heart...
Bile Acid Sequestrate Drugs Market: Rise in Prevalence of Pleural Effusion to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Bile acid sequestrant disrupts the enterohepatic circulation of bile acid by combining with bile components. It reduces plasma low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level, which in turn minimizes lipoprotein cholesterol level. Therefore, bile acid sequestrant is also called hypolipidemic agent. Bile acid sequestrant is commonly used as additive agent or second line therapy to treat hypercholesterolemia. It also helps in preventing reabsorption from gut, as it increases the excretion of bile acid in the stool.
