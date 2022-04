Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the global gemcitabine HCl market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global gemcitabine HCl market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 900 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 7% from 2019 to 2027. Initiatives by key players, and the growing number of patient support organizations and governmental & healthcare agencies to spread awareness regarding cancer is projected to drive the global gemcitabine HCl market. Technical advancements in the manufacturing of generic drugs have also led to an increase in the demand for gemcitabine HCl, which is expected to propel the global gemcitabine HCl market in the near future.

