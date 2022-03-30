ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market Growth Opportunities and Global Demand in the Industry – Detailed Research Analysis

In the United States, one out of every five adults has a disability, according to a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common functional disability type was a mobility limitation – defined as serious difficulty in walking or climbing stairs — reported by one...

Suture Passers Market: Reusable-disposable suture passers accounted for the leading market share

Albany NY, United States: Repair of wounds and tissues often involves the passage of threads, also known as sutures, through a dense osseous tunnel. Suture passers are the handheld instruments designed to insert sutures into tissue edges and to close the wound during surgery. Suture passers hold the prosthetic device and stitches in place throughout the surgical procedure. These are designed specifically for particular types of surgery, with different variations and shapes. They help surgeons to put sutures through tissues with the help of a large sewing needle attached to the instrument. Arthroscopic surgery has fueled the demand of suture passers as they allow surgeons to work efficiently in extremely tight spaces.
Surgical Drains/Wound Drainage Market Size, Share, Trends – Boosting Growth in the Global Market

Rise in incidences of chronic diseases is boosting immense need for surgical drain devices. Increase in the number of surgeries is resulted in growth of the market as the demand for these devices in various surgeries are growing. Increase in smoking and alcohol consumption, which results in to the rise of cancer-related surgeries. Rising number of cancer-related surgeries are boosting growth of the global surgical drain/wound drainage market. These devices are majorly used for removal of fluid and air buildup at the surgical site.
PEEK Dental Implant Market: The dental clinics segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market

Albany NY, United States: Dental implant is a procedure that replaces roots of a tooth. Implants provide a strong foundation for removable or fixed replacement teeth that are made to match natural teeth. Titanium is the most commonly used alloy for dental implantation. It has offers superior physicochemical characteristics, mechanical properties, high resistance, and biocompatibility. However, titanium leads to bone resorption, implant fracture, and stress shielding. Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a high crystalline thermoplastic polymer with many clinical advantages over titanium and other dental metals. It is used as an alternative material for dental implants as it causes low hypersensitivity and fewer allergic reactions. Furthermore, it eliminates any metallic taste or temperature changes caused by drinking and eating. It is a natural polymer and non-contrasting in color, which makes it look more natural in the patient’s mouth. Bioactive materials are coated and blended with a PEEK dental implants to increase their osseoconductive properties and surface roughness. Rise in preference for metal-free dental restoration is expected to boost the PEEK dental implant market over the forecast period. Moreover, PEEK dental implants are shock absorbent and offer resistance to abrasion and decay. This drives preference for PEEK dental implants, which is expected to create lucrative market opportunities for the PEEK dental implant market during the forecast period.
A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
B2B Payments: 40% Are Made With Paper Checks

Many firms are hunting for solutions to help them optimize their accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) processes to meet their new digital needs, but that doesn’t mean that they want to completely abandon a familiar business-to-business (B2B) payment method: paper checks. In fact, some experts estimate that...
Hematology Diagnostics Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1.2 Billion by the End of 2031 – Future Market Insights

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, The Hematology Diagnostics Market has witnessed the advent of a wide range of hematology testing solutions that combine the attributes of strainer, slider maker, and cell counter. Integrated solutions have been gaining ground in the hematology diagnostics market, as growing work load has prompted pathologists to adopt methods with precision and accuracy for improved results.
Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 120.4 Million by the End of 2028 - FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Global demand for loop-mediated isothermal amplification technology reached around US$ 98.6 million in 2022, as indicated by a new research study of Future Market Insights (FMI). Estimated to observe stable growth in revenue over the coming years, Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification Market will witness dominance of DNA polymerase, among the various product types.
Global Heel Pressure Injury Relieving Devices Market – Trends and Business Opportunities: Detailed Industry Analysis Report 2022

The global heel pressure injury relieving devices market is gaining traction owing to the growing population suffering from terminal illness. Pressure injury basically damages the skin and the soft tissue underlying the skin. Such injury appears either in the form of open ulcer or intact skin. Pressure injury occurs specifically in the heel area is called as heel pressure injury. For preventing such injury in the heel area, a few devices are used for keeping heel out of the surface. These devices are known as heel pressure injury relieving devices.
Global Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Treatment Market Innovation and Development – Detailed Industry Analysis

The rising incidences of progressive Supranuclear palsy worldwide are a key factor aiding in expansion of the global progressive Supranuclear palsy treatment market. Progressive Supranuclear palsy paralysis, also known as Steele-Richardson-Olszewski condition, is an unprecedented mind issue that causes major issues with strolling, equilibrium and eye developments. The problem results from disintegration of cells in zones of your cerebrum that control body development and thinking. Reformist supranuclear paralysis deteriorates over the long haul and can prompt perilous difficulties, for example, pneumonia and gulping issues.
Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Growth Opportunity Analysis Report – Detailed Market Overview

In the last few years, with the rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure, the global market for active implantable medical devices has been gaining traction. The market is likely to register a healthy growth in the next few years. The rising burden of cardiovascular diseases and the growing prevalence of neurological disorders are the key factors that are anticipated to encourage the growth of the global active implantable medical devices market in the next few years. The increasing funds and investments in order to develop innovative and technologically advanced products are estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the next few years.
Global Surgical Imaging Market - Growth Prospects and the Future Outlook of the Different Segments of the Market

Surgical imaging is one of the revolutionary technology for optical imaging that is utilized for image guide surgical process. The technology has permitted the medical experts to work complex surgical processes with precision. Surgical imaging utilized CT scanners, C-arms and other devices for imaging to visualize the area of surgery to grasp the properties of that specific area. This technology is developed to offer precision at the time of surgical process. In addition to this, the wide area of application is expected to allow the market to grow at a very fast pace.
Medical Supplies Market Demand, Growth, Trends and Competitive Study – Global Industry Analysis

Medical supplies market is experiencing impact on offerings of services to healthcare cost. Growth of the market is mainly influenced by availability of products such as equipment’s. Equipment such as surgical knives and gloves, forceps, bandages and dressings, stethoscopes, syringes, medical laboratory equipment, dental drills, x-ray films, and others. The medical supplies & distribution industry does not consider retail sales of drugs and medical supplies, and high-tech medical equipment manufacture. These devices offers assistance to healthcare providers for better services and facilities in the hospitals. Rising number of incidences of chronic diseases is boosted demand for these devices substantially.
Transplantation Therapeutics Market: Rising number of prevalence and incidences of various diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transplantation is the transfer (engraftment) of human cells, tissues, or organs from a donor to a recipient, with the aim of restoring function(s) in the body. In case of end-state organ failure, such as liver and heart failure, organ transplantation is often the only treatment. A significant upward trend has been observed in the last two years in the transplantation therapeutics market. Factors driving the transplantation therapeutics market are rising non-communicable diseases, aging population and increasing life expectancy, growing income, rising government expenditure on health care, free trade agreement, and continuous research and development. According to Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, in 2015, around 126,670 solid organs, such as kidney, heart, liver, lungs, small bowel, and pancreas transplantations were performed worldwide, which is an increase of 5.8% since 2014. Kidney and the liver transplants are the widely performed transplant procedures.
