Viral Vector Development Market to Reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2032 – Future Market Insights

biospace.com
 1 day ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Despite the COVID-19 dilemma, the global Viral Vector Development Market, which was forecast to be worth US$ 534 million in 2021, is expected to increase to US$3.2 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.2% through 2032. The increased prevalence of target diseases and disorders,...

www.biospace.com

