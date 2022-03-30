Blood Warmer Devices/Sample Warmer Market Development and Emerging Trends Analysis - Technological Advancement in the Healthcare Industry

Albany NY, United States: Transplantation is the transfer (engraftment) of human cells, tissues, or organs from a donor to a recipient, with the aim of restoring function(s) in the body. In case of end-state organ failure, such as liver and heart failure, organ transplantation is often the only treatment. A significant upward trend has been observed in the last two years in the transplantation therapeutics market. Factors driving the transplantation therapeutics market are rising non-communicable diseases, aging population and increasing life expectancy, growing income, rising government expenditure on health care, free trade agreement, and continuous research and development. According to Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, in 2015, around 126,670 solid organs, such as kidney, heart, liver, lungs, small bowel, and pancreas transplantations were performed worldwide, which is an increase of 5.8% since 2014. Kidney and the liver transplants are the widely performed transplant procedures.
