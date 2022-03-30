Transplantation Therapeutics Market: Rising number of prevalence and incidences of various diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Dental implant is a procedure that replaces roots of a tooth. Implants provide a strong foundation for removable or fixed replacement teeth that are made to match natural teeth. Titanium is the most commonly used alloy for dental implantation. It has offers superior physicochemical characteristics, mechanical properties, high resistance, and biocompatibility. However, titanium leads to bone resorption, implant fracture, and stress shielding. Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a high crystalline thermoplastic polymer with many clinical advantages over titanium and other dental metals. It is used as an alternative material for dental implants as it causes low hypersensitivity and fewer allergic reactions. Furthermore, it eliminates any metallic taste or temperature changes caused by drinking and eating. It is a natural polymer and non-contrasting in color, which makes it look more natural in the patient’s mouth. Bioactive materials are coated and blended with a PEEK dental implants to increase their osseoconductive properties and surface roughness. Rise in preference for metal-free dental restoration is expected to boost the PEEK dental implant market over the forecast period. Moreover, PEEK dental implants are shock absorbent and offer resistance to abrasion and decay. This drives preference for PEEK dental implants, which is expected to create lucrative market opportunities for the PEEK dental implant market during the forecast period.

