Health

Transplantation Therapeutics Market: Rising number of prevalence and incidences of various diseases to drive the market

biospace.com
 1 day ago

Albany NY, United States: Transplantation is the transfer (engraftment) of human cells, tissues, or organs from a donor to a recipient, with the aim of restoring function(s) in the body. In case of end-state organ failure, such as liver and heart failure, organ transplantation is often the only treatment. A significant...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Intravascular Temperature Management Market Key Trends and Competitive Analysis – Global Overview

Generally, the global market for intravascular temperature management has seen a significant growth and it is ready to encounter a period of positive development in the years to come. The increasing awareness among shoppers and the rising initiatives by the government bodies in different economies are probably going to help this market altogether in the following couple of years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laboratory Gas Generators Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2027, Increasing Adoption of Analytical Instruments, Systems, and Methods for Research Activities to Drive Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the laboratory gas generators market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global laboratory gas generators market was valued at ~ US$ 2.9 Bn in 2018, and projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

TNF Inhibitors Market to reach US$ 53,745.37 Mn by 2026, Rise is awareness regarding usage of TNF inhibitors to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The global TNF inhibitors market was valued around US$ 40,369.8 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “TNF Inhibitors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026”. Expansion of the global TNF inhibitors market is driven by strong research & development and increasing awareness regarding usage of TNF inhibitors for the treatment of various rheumatic conditions during the forecast period. The TNF inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a high CAGR of more than 4.5% due to the high prevalence of diseases, development in the health care sector, and increased adoption of TNF inhibitors due to entry of biosimilars.
MARKETS
#Organ Transplantation#Transplants#Organ Donation#Pfizer Inc#Market Research
biospace.com

Surgical Imaging Arms Market to Reach Approximately US$ 1,600 Mn by 2026, Rise in the Number of Interventional Radiology Procedures to Propel the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Surgical Imaging Arms Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the new report, the global surgical imaging arms market was valued above US$ 1,000 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2026.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Does Nerve Damage Contribute to “Long-COVID” Symptoms? Is It Treatable?

Almost all post-COVID neuropathy appears due to infection-triggered immune dysfunction that is potentially treatable. During the COVID-19 pandemic, some people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus continue to experience “long-COVID” symptoms persisting at least three months after recovery from COVID, even after mild cases. These include difficulty getting through normal activities, faintness and rapid heart rate, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities, and muscle weakness. A new study led by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and the National Institutes of Health suggests that some patients with long-COVID have long-lasting nerve damage that appears caused by infection-triggered immune dysfunction.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover why women are more resistant to nonalcoholic fatty liver disease than men

One of the most common disorders globally, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a leading cause of death worldwide. Its progressive form, called "nonalcoholic steatohepatitis" (NASH), affects about 30% of all NAFLD patients, and can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite many research efforts, we still do not understand the underlying mechanisms of NAFLD/NASH and, consequently, lack an effective treatment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
biospace.com

Indirect Calorimeter Market To Reach US$ 55.36 Mn By 2026, Rise in generic population to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Indirect Calorimeter Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global indirect calorimeter market was valued at US$ 39.01 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during forecast period. The global indirect calorimeter market is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements and rise in awareness about indirect calorimeter among end-users. The indirect calorimeter market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 4.9% due to a significant patient pool, development in the health care sector, and increase in disposable income.
MARKETS
MedicalXpress

How bone marrow contributes to the development of atherosclerosis

The activation of the bone marrow appears to play a key role in the origin and development of atherosclerosis, the pathological process underlying cardiovascular conditions such as myocardial infarction and stroke. A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by cardiologists Valentín Fuster and Borja Ibáñez suggests that the bone marrow is activated in response to known cardiovascular risk factors. In the study, published in the European Heart Journal, the researchers show that these risk factors lead to an increase in the number of circulating inflammatory cells, which go on to trigger the initiation and subsequent progression of atherosclerotic disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

PEEK Dental Implant Market: The dental clinics segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market

Albany NY, United States: Dental implant is a procedure that replaces roots of a tooth. Implants provide a strong foundation for removable or fixed replacement teeth that are made to match natural teeth. Titanium is the most commonly used alloy for dental implantation. It has offers superior physicochemical characteristics, mechanical properties, high resistance, and biocompatibility. However, titanium leads to bone resorption, implant fracture, and stress shielding. Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a high crystalline thermoplastic polymer with many clinical advantages over titanium and other dental metals. It is used as an alternative material for dental implants as it causes low hypersensitivity and fewer allergic reactions. Furthermore, it eliminates any metallic taste or temperature changes caused by drinking and eating. It is a natural polymer and non-contrasting in color, which makes it look more natural in the patient’s mouth. Bioactive materials are coated and blended with a PEEK dental implants to increase their osseoconductive properties and surface roughness. Rise in preference for metal-free dental restoration is expected to boost the PEEK dental implant market over the forecast period. Moreover, PEEK dental implants are shock absorbent and offer resistance to abrasion and decay. This drives preference for PEEK dental implants, which is expected to create lucrative market opportunities for the PEEK dental implant market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Eye Allergy Therapeutics Market Projection and Upcoming Trends 2022 | Global Industry Survey

By acting on the H1 receptors, which produce antibodies from the mast cell, traditional eye allergy therapies assist to reduce the symptoms and signs of ocular allergies. However, the medications' side effects might cause major vision problems. As a result, market participants are investing in the research and development of innovative approaches for treating eye allergies. Bausch Health, for example, recently submitted an application for EM-100, a new, differentiated ophthalmic medication for the treatment of ocular irritation in patients with allergic conjunctivitis. This trend toward the introduction of a new medicine class for the treatment of eye allergies will have a beneficial influence on the expansion of the global eye allergy market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gemcitabine HCl Market to Reach US$ 900 Mn By 2027, Increasing Adoption of Generic Drugs to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the global gemcitabine HCl market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global gemcitabine HCl market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 900 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 7% from 2019 to 2027. Initiatives by key players, and the growing number of patient support organizations and governmental & healthcare agencies to spread awareness regarding cancer is projected to drive the global gemcitabine HCl market. Technical advancements in the manufacturing of generic drugs have also led to an increase in the demand for gemcitabine HCl, which is expected to propel the global gemcitabine HCl market in the near future.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market: Rapid technological developments in the agriculture sector to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Plant Nutrient Testing Equipment Market – Overview. Plant nutrient testing equipment is primarily used for determining the amount of nutrients present in the plant. It plays an important role in the overall growth of the plants and also in the nutrition techniques. Technologically advanced equipment are now available in the market that help in determining the current value without comprising the growth of the plant. The growth of the nutrient testing equipment market is growing at a significant pace due to their growing demand for maintaining the quality of nutrients in the plants.
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Red Biotechnology Market to Reach a Value of US$ 512 Bn by 2027, Increase in the Demand for Biosimilars to Drive the Global Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the red biotechnology market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global red biotechnology market was valued at US$ 314.2 Bn in 2018. The red biotechnology market is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6% from 2019 to 2027.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

