Electrophoresis Market: Surge in awareness about personalized therapeutics to drive the market

 1 day ago

Albany NY, United States: Electrophoresis technique is used to physically separate macromolecules such as RNA, nucleic acid fragments, and proteins according to their molecular size and electric charge. Gel electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis techniques are the first choice of researchers for efficient analytical separation of macromolecules. Gel electrophoresis is a technique...

Laboratory Gas Generators Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2027, Increasing Adoption of Analytical Instruments, Systems, and Methods for Research Activities to Drive Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the laboratory gas generators market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global laboratory gas generators market was valued at ~ US$ 2.9 Bn in 2018, and projected to expand at a CAGR of ~ 5.5% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
TNF Inhibitors Market to reach US$ 53,745.37 Mn by 2026, Rise is awareness regarding usage of TNF inhibitors to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The global TNF inhibitors market was valued around US$ 40,369.8 Mn in 2017. It is anticipated to expand at a stable CAGR of 2.54% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “TNF Inhibitors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2026”. Expansion of the global TNF inhibitors market is driven by strong research & development and increasing awareness regarding usage of TNF inhibitors for the treatment of various rheumatic conditions during the forecast period. The TNF inhibitors market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a high CAGR of more than 4.5% due to the high prevalence of diseases, development in the health care sector, and increased adoption of TNF inhibitors due to entry of biosimilars.
MARKETS
Red Biotechnology Market to Reach a Value of US$ 512 Bn by 2027, Increase in the Demand for Biosimilars to Drive the Global Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the red biotechnology market for the forecast period of 2019–2027. According to the report, the global red biotechnology market was valued at US$ 314.2 Bn in 2018. The red biotechnology market is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6% from 2019 to 2027.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
COPD Devices Market: Inhalers Segment to Expand Significantly

Albany NY, United States: Expansion in Emerging Economies of Asia Pacific and Latin America to Offer Growth Opportunities. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for COPD devices. Technological advancements and improving health care infrastructure are expected to drive the market in the region. Significant growth in medical tourism in...
MARKETS
Bone Replacement Devices Market: North America to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Albany NY, United States: Bone Replacement Devices Market: Introduction. Bone replacement is a surgical procedure used to fix joints and bone damages caused due to severe orthopedic diseases and fractures. It is also performed for correction of deformities or as reconstruction to damaged or missing bones. Increase in prevalence of...
MARKETS
Prescription Dermatology Therapeutics Market to gain US$ 61,296.1 Mn by 2026, Increase in the number of indications treated with topical drugs to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The global prescription dermatology therapeutics market is expected to register a robust growth in the near future, due to growing incidences of infectious dermatological disorders and chronic illnesses. The market is also expected to undergo several dynamic shifts due to new product developments on the horizon and increased expansion of the healthcare sector in emerging nations. Major players in the global prescription dermatology therapeutics market are investing in R&D to capture more opportunities created by advances like 3D printing, big data, and challenges such as expiry of several patents. Some key players in the global prescription dermatology therapeutics market are Janssen Biotech, Inc., AbbVie, Inc. Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Celgene Corporation, LEO Pharma A/S.
HEALTH
Bile Acid Sequestrate Drugs Market: Rise in Prevalence of Pleural Effusion to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Bile acid sequestrant disrupts the enterohepatic circulation of bile acid by combining with bile components. It reduces plasma low-density lipoprotein cholesterol level, which in turn minimizes lipoprotein cholesterol level. Therefore, bile acid sequestrant is also called hypolipidemic agent. Bile acid sequestrant is commonly used as additive agent or second line therapy to treat hypercholesterolemia. It also helps in preventing reabsorption from gut, as it increases the excretion of bile acid in the stool.
ECONOMY
Surgical Tubing Market: An increase in geriatric population is driving growth in the market

Albany NY, United States: Global Surgical Tubing Market: Overview. The global surgical tubing market is set to demonstrate significant growth over the period of 2019 to 2027. The impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) that the market is set to chart will create lucrative growth opportunities for market worth. It will also pull up the market worth significantly.
MARKETS
Glaucoma Therapeutics Market to be worth US$ 7,600 Mn By 2026, Increase in prevalence and incidence of diabetic disorders to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Glaucoma Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global glaucoma therapeutics market was valued at US$ 5,932.6 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in prevalence and incidence of diabetic disorders, rise in geriatric population, improved health care as well as health care infrastructure, and introduction of combination therapies are anticipated to propel the global market from 2018 to 2026. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to dominate the global glaucoma therapeutics market in the next few years. This is attributed to the well-established reimbursement policies by private and government health care institutes. According to the American Glaucoma Society, over 27 million people are affected with glaucoma in the U.S. alone. Players operating in the global glaucoma therapeutics market have made a series of strategic acquisitions, which contributes to the increase in their market share.
MARKETS
Microbial Protein Production Services Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2025

Albany NY, United States: Protein expression, purification and large scale production is achieved by manipulation in the gene expression process of an organism such that it is able to express large amounts of a recombinant gene. It is not a trivial task and faces a huge competition in the market because of the fragmented scenario over the globe. Fermenters and bioreactors with different expression system capabilities, purity options, quality control and the production timeline differentiate various services available in the market. Various organizations have developed their own in-house methods of production and purification. Bacterial and yeast systems are mostly used in case of microbial protein production process because of simple physiology, short generation times and high yield of product, both having their own advantages and disadvantages. Among bacterial, E. coli has been most widely used for recombinant protein expression and production. Clients can use the service for the manufacture of either the regular proteins whose gene sequence is available in the public domain or can manufacture its customized gene expression.
INDUSTRY
Plasma Freezers Market: Rise in Demand for the Storage of Fresh Frozen Plasma to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Plasma freezers are designed to maintain temperatures in the range of -30°C to -40°C. These freezers are used in blood banks, research institutes, pharmacies, and hospital plasma freezers for the storage of plasma products, whole blood, vaccines, and test samples. The plasma freezers market is anticipated to dominate the biomedical freezers industry during the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the increase in number of apheresis procedures and rise in demand for the storage of fresh frozen plasma (FFP).
INDUSTRY
Suture Passers Market: Reusable-disposable suture passers accounted for the leading market share

Albany NY, United States: Repair of wounds and tissues often involves the passage of threads, also known as sutures, through a dense osseous tunnel. Suture passers are the handheld instruments designed to insert sutures into tissue edges and to close the wound during surgery. Suture passers hold the prosthetic device and stitches in place throughout the surgical procedure. These are designed specifically for particular types of surgery, with different variations and shapes. They help surgeons to put sutures through tissues with the help of a large sewing needle attached to the instrument. Arthroscopic surgery has fueled the demand of suture passers as they allow surgeons to work efficiently in extremely tight spaces.
MARKETS
Gemcitabine HCl Market to Reach US$ 900 Mn By 2027, Increasing Adoption of Generic Drugs to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the global gemcitabine HCl market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. According to the report, the global gemcitabine HCl market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 900 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 7% from 2019 to 2027. Initiatives by key players, and the growing number of patient support organizations and governmental & healthcare agencies to spread awareness regarding cancer is projected to drive the global gemcitabine HCl market. Technical advancements in the manufacturing of generic drugs have also led to an increase in the demand for gemcitabine HCl, which is expected to propel the global gemcitabine HCl market in the near future.
ECONOMY
Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Converters Market Growth Opportunities and Global Demand in the Industry – Detailed Research Analysis

In the United States, one out of every five adults has a disability, according to a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most common functional disability type was a mobility limitation – defined as serious difficulty in walking or climbing stairs — reported by one in eight adults, followed by disability in thinking and/or memory, independent living, vision, and self-care.
MARKETS
Pigmented Lesion Treatment Market Trends, Growth Opportunity and Key Players in the Industry

Often, pigmented lesions are difficult to be classified, which in turn escalates the possibilities of a melanoma diagnosis. Emphasis must be given on exercises that exclude benign melanocytic entities and non-melanocytic lesions, as both has the ability of mimicking melanoma. At the same time, considerations must be made for the lesion to be an epidermotropic metastasis or melanoma variant. Poikilormera, erythema, solar lentigo, broken capillaries, melisma, rosacea, telangiectasia, dyschromia, mottled, and pigmentation are some of the common types of pigmented lesion conditions. Marks that emerge as a result of pigmented lesion can be in the form of freckles, pigment-related birthmarks, pigmented nevi, actinic keratosis, age spots, and hyperpigmentation.
MARKETS
Stroke Prevention Devices Market: Rise in awareness for prevention of ischemic cerebral strokes across the world to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Stroke is a medical condition occurs due to interrupted blood supply to the brain, due to blockage of blood vessels which can lead to the death or death of brain cells. Because stroke takes place rapidly and immediate treatment requirement, it’s also called a brain attack. Being one of the major reasons of death worldwide, Stroke have high prevalence in the geriatric population. According to the WHO, stroke causes around 17 million deaths annually. As per CDC-The Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stroke causes 1 out of every 20 deaths fetching around USD 34 billion per year in the U.S. Hence, early diagnosis and treatment to prevent deaths from stroke is needed. Stroke prevention devices are used to reduction in risk of recurrent stroke in the patients. Stroke prevention devices have shown to lower the risk of stroke. Some stroke prevention devices are shown effectiveness as warfarin alternatives, enabling patients to stop taking warfarin after 45 days post implantation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Cardiac Stimulators Market: Rise in prevalence of cardiac rhythm disorders to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Cardiac Stimulators Market: Overview. Cardiac stimulators or pacemakers are devices that deliver electrical impulses through electrodes to increase heart rate to normal levels. These devices normalize the heart rate in patients suffering from arrhythmias, especially bradycardia. Cardiac stimulators are used in the treatment of abnormal heart...
MARKETS

