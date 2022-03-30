ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein More Stable, Slower Changing Than Earlier Version

University of Arkansas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew computational simulations of the behavior of SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins prior to fusion with human cell receptors show that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is more stable and slower changing than the earlier version that caused the SARS epidemic in 2003. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronaviruses...

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Protein#Fusion Protein#Sars
