Take a Class on Arab Film in Fall 2022

Click here to read the full article. Wild Symphony, the children’s book by No. 1 New York Times best-selling author Dan Brown, is getting a big screen animated feature adaptation from Oscar winner Akiva Goldsman and MGM. For the first time ever, Brown will adapt his own book for film with Goldsman producing under his Weed Road Pictures with Greg Lessans. The movie is pitched as a Fantasia-like musical, with tunes written by Brown. Wild Symphony follows the adventures of Maestro Mouse as he traverses the globe, recruiting an orchestra like no other. The project is the first under Weed Road’s first look film deal with...

