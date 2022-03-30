Take a Class on Arab Film in Fall 2022

Click here to read the full article. Banijay has acquired Tooco, the production banner behind the non-scripted hit “Guess My Age,” to further bolster its French outpost.
Under the pact, Tooco will be part of the Banijay France brand and will focus on originating concepts for the French and international markets.
Tooco, spearheaded by Aurélien Lipiansky and Mikaël Moreau, has been delivering popular French formats, such as Le club des invincibles, produced with Banijay’s Air Production; and Guess My Age which has so far travelled to 22 countries, including Italy, Spain, and Germany. Tooco has several game shows at pilot stage...
