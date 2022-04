MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is issuing a Consumer Alert warning to Floridians about potential cyberattacks. “With the growing tensions in Europe and new warnings out of Washington, I want to encourage all Floridians to remain diligent in their efforts to protect identities and financial information online,” said Moody. Here is how to keep safe from cyber attacks: • Use strong passwords and do not use the same password for multiple accounts. • Use security software, and keep it updated. • Connect a separate bank account to use online payment apps. • Do not click on links from unknown senders. • Closely check a sender’s email address or phone number before responding. • Ignore and block illegal robotexts. Click here for more tips to prevent cyberattacks and learn more about cybersecurity. Anyone who encounters a cyberattack can also file a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO