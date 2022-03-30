ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Research Participants Needed for Study of Reading and Empathy

University of Arkansas
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the campus community are invited to participate in a two-part research study examining the relationship between reading and empathy. The first part of the study involves completing a task designed to measure empathy,...

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Some types of brain studies need thousands of participants to be reliable

One of the unfortunate realities of science is that small data sets often produce unreliable results, as any minor, random fluctuations can have a large impact. One solution to this issue has been building ever-larger data sets, where these fluctuations tend to be small compared to any actual effects. One of the notable sources of big data is the UK Biobank; brain scans from people in the Biobank were recently used to identify changes in the brain driven by SARS-CoV-2 infection.
SCIENCE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Psychologist parents highlight importance of raising culturally aware children

Southeast Michigan, like most areas, is home to an array of people from all different backgrounds with different cultures. In an environment that is so culturally diverse, two parents who have PHDs in counseling psychology are highlighting the importance of raising culturally aware children through love and conscientiousness. Dr. Brandi...
KIDS
KVCR NEWS

Do masks in school affect kids' speech and social skills?

Masks can obscure a smile, muffle a voice, and make lip reading impossible. But those are minor obstacles to human interaction, says Lindsay Yazzolino, who is blind. "It's interesting to me how face-seeing is considered to be the be-all and end-all in so many contexts," she says. That's why Yazzolino...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy#Research Assistant
MedicalXpress

'Dark empaths': How dangerous are psychopaths and narcissists with empathy?

People with "dark personality traits," such as psychopathy or narcissism, are more likely to be callous, disagreeable and antagonistic in their nature. Such traits exists on a continuum—we all have more or less of them, and this does not necessarily equate to being clinically diagnosed with a personality disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Hoover When Desiring Supply

Hoovering is a manipulative tactic that a narcissist will use as a means of entering back into your life. Usually, it’s done after a break-up or a long period of going “no contact.” Hoovering is a way to try to manipulate you into falling back into the abusive cycle you’ve tried to escape.
psychologytoday.com

Why Men Struggle with Their Emotions

So many adult men find it difficult to know what they're feeling. There's a term for this: normative male alexithymia. Boys are born with simliar emotional capacity as girls; emotional fluency is discouraged as they grow older. Men can re-learn and reclaim their feelings through self-confrontation and a trusted partner.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
StaceyNHerrera

Dating someone with avoidant attachment proves challenging

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my late twenties, I fell hard for a guy who, like myself, was newly divorced. He was handsome and hardworking, and he was also a great listener. But I noticed that he didn’t talk much about himself or his life. Most people share personal stories in conversation, but he seldom did.
psychologytoday.com

The Deceptive Reasoning that Decreases Our Happiness

Social media makes us more cognitively informed yet emotionally disconnected. Social media increases our fear of missing out, which ironically results in our missing out. “Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)” has often been cited as a reason to spend every waking moment checking email, Facebook, Twitter and other online updates. Yet what are we actually missing out on when we spend so much of our precious lives online?
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Healing From Codependency Takes Time and Effort

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except from within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
StaceyNHerrera

Avoidant attachment types appear emotionally unavailable

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As someone with anxious attachment, I tend to attract emotionally unavailable partners. I admittedly have a knack for falling hard for people who struggle to love and be loved.
Refinery29

Why I’m Prioritizing My Black Queer Friendships Through Therapy

“Prioritize your close friendships!” I’m sure you’ve heard this sentiment before because some version of it goes viral every other week on social media. However, beyond the fleeting viral moments and the neat Instagram infographics we share, it’s important to unpack how we are collectively building networks of community that are primarily focused on sustaining, strengthening and centering our friendships. Just like in romantic partnerships, we have to move with intention and care when it comes to platonic friendships. One of the ways we can meaningfully invest in our friendships is through therapy.
SOCIETY
MedicalXpress

Where our thoughts come from: How microemotions affect spontaneous thought

Our thoughts are like a private theater, and as such they can fascinate us. They are sometimes unpredictable and sometimes on cue. They can surprise us, stimulate us, move us to action and sometimes to tears. As much as thoughts can trigger emotions, they can also be triggered by them: feelings influence what is shown in our mental theater.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Most Brain Studies Have Too Few Participants To Yield Reliable Findings

Findings will encourage more data sharing, collaboration among researchers. As brain scans have become more detailed and informative in recent decades, neuroimaging has seemed to promise a way for doctors and scientists to “see” what’s going wrong inside the brains of people with mental illnesses or neurological conditions. Such imaging has revealed correlations between brain anatomy or function and illness, suggesting potential new ways to diagnose and treat psychiatric, psychological, and neurological conditions. But the promise has yet to turn into reality, and a new study explains why: The results of most studies are unreliable because they involved too few participants.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Build Self-Value and Stop Making Things Worse

Self-value is manifest in how we treat ourselves. Self-value increases with value creation and seeing value in others. Coping with vulnerable emotions through blame, denial, or avoidance often makes things worse. Coping with a focus on improvement, appreciation, connection, or protection often makes things better. It’s useful to distinguish self-value...
MENTAL HEALTH
Inc.com

The 1 Thing the Emotionally Intelligent Never Do. Really

Freud said venting heals your anger but the science says it just makes you more angry. Since the days of Sigmund Freud, psychologists have believed that the best way to deal with emotional trauma is catharsis. When you're really angry and you keep it bottled up, you need to vent your anger lest it explode like an overheated steam boiler.
MENTAL HEALTH
Slate

“Empathy Hour”

This story is part of Future Tense Fiction, a monthly series of short stories from Future Tense and Arizona State University’s Center for Science and the Imagination about how technology and science will change our lives. This week, like every week, it’s the theme song that calls you to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy