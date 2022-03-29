St. Francis Hosts ‘MiniPOSH’ Fundraiser

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Hastings Public School Foundation hosted a major fundraiser on Tuesday at the City Auditorium. The theme, St. Patrick’s Day. The event is the major fundraising event for the Hastings Public Schools Foundation. This is the first time in two years the event will be live.
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some Carl Junction students are working on a project in honor of JPD fallen officers. The C.J. Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America will hold an online auction to raise money for the families affected. They’re currently collecting items to sell, everything from NFL collectibles to gift cards and Easter baskets. Students say the “Back the Blue” fundraiser is a chance to help support emergency responders.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown is sponsoring a fundraising event for Ukraine at the General Carl Spaatz Museum on Saturday, March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. “At St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown you are invited to care for our friends across the globe by attending this event in support of a more peaceful world and to witness all the amazing things God has been up to in our lives and community. We are purposed with creating totally devoted disciples of Jesus Christ with a focus on holy conversation, bible study and prayer. We are committed to loving God and loving all people.”
ONEIDA CASTLE — The Holy Cross Academy’s EasterFudge fundraiser is back, organizers have announced. The school is selling homemade fudge for $9 per pound. Varieties include: Milk chocolate, chocolate walnut, chocolate peanut butter, peanut butter, vanilla, vanilla walnut, mint chocolate as well as two new flavors, strawberries ‘n’ cream and cookies ‘n’ cream.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some residents in Albany celebrated St. Patrick’s Day this year by giving back. WALB’s Gabrielle Taite was live at Pretoria Fields Brewery. The brewery teamed up with the Albany Symphony Orchestra to host an event at 6 p.m. where money was raised for a good cause.
BIG RAPIDS — Project Starburst, along with Lakeland Title of Mecosta County, is hosting its annual Souper Supper fundraising event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at Three Girls Bakery, 106 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids. The meal will include a bowl of soup — either creamy...
UTICA, NY – The Utica Center for Development hosted its annual parade day fundraiser for the first time since 2019. Although Saturday’s snowfall might have kept a lot of people away from the event, those that attended had a fun time while raising money for a good cause.
BALLWIN, Mo. – In an effort to help the unhoused in St. Louis City, and St. Louis county, Fit Body Boot Camp in Ballwin is hosting a fundraiser Saturday morning to help the St. Patrick Center. Every month, Fit Body Body Boot camp tries to help a different charity – whether it’s a local charity or […]
With help from some parents, local fourth grade students at San Diego Jewish Academy held a fresh organic lemonade stand fundraiser March 20 at Flower Hill Promenade to raise money for Ukrainian families.
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School received a $75,000 grant from the Terry Thomas Foundation. Susan Goodhue, executive director of the foundation, presented the school with a check. The grant is the first of two pledges to be used for the technology lab in the new school building. Pictured are the Rev. Timothy McKeown, St. Francis Xavier’spriest, from left, Goodhue, deacon Terry Mermann, Ph.D. and school principal, and Kelley Spaeder, development director.
STRASBURG, Pa. — The Strasburg Railroad is hosting its annual Give-Back Day today. The event is to benefit the Strasburg Volunteer Fire Department. The railroad will donate half of all steam train ticket sales to the volunteer fire department, as well as all proceeds raised from a live auction.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - St. Francis Medical Center is working to fill shortages at the hospital. VP of Ancillary Clinical Operations Tammy Belleau joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss a recruiting event on Thursday, March 24. They continue to have shortages of not only nurses, but respiratory therapists,...
ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)- A Shelby County dentist wants to help people with their dental care and help some local charities. Dr. Thomas Dudney of Alabaster is hosting a Smiles for Life fundraiser. He is whitening teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled, and underprivileged children in Alabama and around the world. A spokesperson says all you must do is schedule your teeth whitening appointment with the doctor through June. 100% of the teeth whitening proceeds will benefit Smiles for Life Foundation to help kids’ charities. Fifty percent of the proceeds will benefit local charity, Smile a Mile, that serves the children of Alabama battling cancer.
Along with the jubilant festivities for St. Patrick’s Day in Glen Cove, the Downtown Café, on School Street, held its annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser, in which participants have their head shaved to raise money for childhood cancer research and treatment, last Sunday. The goal this year was to raise $25,000. At press time, the total had reached roughly $12,200.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a casino Night fundraiser in Elmira, this evening. The event aimed to support medical students in need of scholarships. Attendees of the event enjoyed cocktails, dinner, casino games, a silent raffle, and live music. Associate Dean Dr. Richard Terry...
