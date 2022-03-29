St. Francis Hosts ‘MiniPOSH’ Fundraiser

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown is sponsoring a fundraising event for Ukraine at the General Carl Spaatz Museum on Saturday, March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m. “At St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Boyertown you are invited to care for our friends across the globe by attending this event in support of a more peaceful world and to witness all the amazing things God has been up to in our lives and community. We are purposed with creating totally devoted disciples of Jesus Christ with a focus on holy conversation, bible study and prayer. We are committed to loving God and loving all people.”

