Đoàn: Making a Name for Myself

By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen
Harvard Crimson
 1 day ago

I can already imagine the faces. Crinkled noses, slack-mouthed gapes, eyebrows drawing together in frustration — or maybe worry. Three lines creep across their foreheads, accompanied by a nervous scratch of the jaw, a bite of the lip, or a clasping of sweaty hands. Perhaps I’m at a restaurant reserving a...

psychologytoday.com

What is R.A.I.N.?

Youth gives you things that can be experienced, expressed, wanted, and loved. But as we age, most people pull back from parts of their psyche. What can we do? How can we reclaim, use, enjoy, and be at peace without being overwhelmed?. R.A.I.N. and related practices of spacious awareness are...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Babies Look: Understanding Social Referencing

You may have heard that infants’ cries have different meanings like hunger, pain, startled, wet, and so on. Did you know that this is also the case with how a toddler looks towards their parents?. The looks that a toddler shares with a parent can have various meanings and...
KIDS
The Atlantic

Choose Enjoyment Over Pleasure

“How to Build a Life” is a weekly column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. In Greek mythology, Eros and Psyche gave birth to a daughter named Hedone....
NETFLIX
Harvard Crimson

Mother Nature was an English Major

Mireya Sánchez-Maes ’24 is a joint concentrator in English and Theater, Dance, and Media in Currier House. Her column “Insect Insights” appears on alternate Wednesdays. It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single student in possession of a Harvard degree, must be in want of a high-paying job. However little known the feelings or views of such a student may be upon their first entering the College, this truth is so well fixed in the minds of the populace that innocent first-years flock to the altars of CS and Econ with little regard for the trivial frivolities of History and Literature. I mean, sure, they’ll take a distributional Philosophy class, and heck, maybe even minor in Music if the credits line up! But major? “Pffft. I’d like to be employed, thank you very much.”
HARVARD, MA
EverydayHealth.com

The Shock of Catching a Glimpse of Myself

I’ll often catch the image of an old guy out of the corner of my eye. He walks a bit off balance, with a limp, and is almost always assisted by a cane. He’s a bit thick around the middle and, while not completely unfamiliar to me, he’s not someone I immediately recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
Harvard Crimson

The Brain Dumping

Abby T. Forbes ’22 is a Philosophy concentrator in Adams House. Her column “The Trades” appears on alternate Fridays. Have you ever noticed the way birthday candles melt? A carnival-colored cascade, dripping bright pinks and yellows, melting too quick for comfort. For Claudia Cabral, that fast melt marked the time to slow down. Not that she had a choice — her 20th birthday fell on the same day she was sent home at the outbreak of the pandemic. It would have been her last birthday at MIT. And it would have been the last one regardless — one semester later, Claudia would be accepted as a transfer student to Harvard.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

If Double Concentrations Had Existed My Freshman Year

For the three months leading up to my acceptance to Harvard, I was completely, 100 percent sure I was headed to Yale. During those three months, I spent a lot of time imagining my future in New Haven. One recurrent theme: I would double major in something in the sciences and something in the humanities. The idea of double majoring was exciting; I enjoyed everything I was doing in high school, and I loved not having to choose just one path forward.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Company Founded by Harvard Researchers to Launch Alternative Meat Product

Harvard researchers founded a food technology startup that produces alternative meats mimicking the fibrous texture of real meat. By Anne M. Foley. Tender Foods, a food technology startup co-founded by four Harvard-affiliated researchers that produces alternative meats, is preparing for a product launch later this year. The company, which produces...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘Bittersweet’ Review: A Moving But Incomplete Analysis of Sorrow

Susan Cain entered the literary world with strength and momentum when she published her book “Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking” in 2012. She shattered myths about what it means to be introverted and urged her readers to recognize that communities suffer when introverts are cast aside. Her work ignited a global conversation on communication, leadership, and how to value the quiet among us.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harvard Crimson

Artist Profile: Claud Just Wants to be Honest

“It's been a very grounding experience,” Claud said of their headlining tour, which stops in Boston on March 27. By Courtesy of Angela Ricciardi. Claud Mintz, known professionally as Claud, wouldn't necessarily describe themself as a poet. The alternative indie artist tries to approach songwriting as literally as possible, without any sugarcoating or unnecessary embellishments. Each song they write acts as a vehicle for expressing themself more directly and openly. “I think for the most part, when I write songs, it's things that I want to say to somebody but don't know how to,” they said in an interview with The Harvard Crimson.
BOSTON, MA
The Daily South

Why Southerners Love an Occasion Cookie

You've seen them at just about every Southern gathering, from bridesmaids' luncheons to baby showers: sugar cookies flooded with royal icing and intricately decorated to reflect the celebration of the day. Sometimes served as the event's main dessert and other times gifted as a party favor, these cookies make any day feel like just that—an occasion.
FOOD & DRINKS
Harvard Crimson

Impressions: The Duality of Bass, Multi-instrumentality, and Discovering Indie-Folk Artists on Spotify with Ben J. Dreier ‘22-23

Join Crimson Arts staff writers Rhea L. Acharya ‘25 and Karen Z. Song ‘25 as they speak to Harvard students about the ways that art affects their daily lives. This week, we spoke to Ben J. Dreier ‘22.5, a Computer Science concentrator and musician. Our conversation ranged from his role as Music Director for the Harvard Opportunes, to the many instruments he plays for fun, to how he uses Spotify to find new music. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Boston-Born: How a City Shapes Music

Boston is the kind of big-name city that attracts musicians from all over the world. With hundreds of musicians coming through on tours of hundreds of other cities, it can be easy to lose sight of Boston’s original music scene. This week, I spoke with the Boston-born band Juice about the impact of place on their music and how Boston has impacted their musical journeys. I spoke with Christian Rose, Ben Stevens, Daniel Moss, and Rami El-Abidin, but Kamau Burton, Michael Ricciardulli, and Miles Clyatt can also be seen on tour with the band.
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

BookTok: The Last Wholesome Place On The Internet

BookTok serves an important role in that it centers readers and their preferences in an organic, grassroots-type structure. By Nayeli Cardozo. Among the endless niches of TikTok lies a burgeoning phenomenon born of the boredom of quarantine: BookTok. Driven by a demographic of primarily young women and characterized by its partiality to emotion-eliciting novels, BookTok has grown from a small corner of creators sharing their recommendations to a notable online reading community.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

