Harvard, MA

My Mother Tongue Is on Her Deathbed

By Sameer M. Khan
Harvard Crimson
 1 day ago

I have a confession to make: I took Latin in high school. Revealing this part of my past is always a gamble within Harvard’s gates — some are captivated by my choice, others frankly baffled — but I hold tight to it. Latin and I go back; admittedly, only a fraction...

www.thecrimson.com

Harvard Crimson

Mother Nature was an English Major

Mireya Sánchez-Maes ’24 is a joint concentrator in English and Theater, Dance, and Media in Currier House. Her column “Insect Insights” appears on alternate Wednesdays. It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single student in possession of a Harvard degree, must be in want of a high-paying job. However little known the feelings or views of such a student may be upon their first entering the College, this truth is so well fixed in the minds of the populace that innocent first-years flock to the altars of CS and Econ with little regard for the trivial frivolities of History and Literature. I mean, sure, they’ll take a distributional Philosophy class, and heck, maybe even minor in Music if the credits line up! But major? “Pffft. I’d like to be employed, thank you very much.”
Harvard Crimson

Flyby Debates: Which Colors Belong with Which Subject

Remember the good old days when you couldn’t wait to shop for back-to-school notebooks and binders in middle school? I ~lived~ for deciding which colored folders I would pair with each subject, ascending to my final form as the Stationary Kid, envy of my classmates. Those choices that twelve-year-old-me made have become permanently embedded in my psyche. Some of these might be hot takes. Let’s get into it.
Harvard Crimson

I Want an American Accent

“I see you have adjusted well and picked up their language.”. I let out a slight chuckle, struggling to find words to fill the awkward silence that engulfed the Zoom call. I had not realized that I was overemphasizing my r’s and my medial t’s to sound like d’s, but her comments reeled me back in. My aunt is happy to talk to me, but she is not pleased by the American accent I am picking up. I promised her, and myself, that I would not adopt an American accent. However, here I was on this call, pitching my voice higher, tilting my a’s and t’s, and quickly gliding over my vowels.
Harvard Crimson

If Double Concentrations Had Existed My Freshman Year

For the three months leading up to my acceptance to Harvard, I was completely, 100 percent sure I was headed to Yale. During those three months, I spent a lot of time imagining my future in New Haven. One recurrent theme: I would double major in something in the sciences and something in the humanities. The idea of double majoring was exciting; I enjoyed everything I was doing in high school, and I loved not having to choose just one path forward.
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Has Yet to Release Updated Sustainability Plan, Missing Self-Set Target

Harvard has yet to release updated sustainability goals after its previous University-wide plan lapsed in 2021. The University’s first sustainability plan — announced in 2014 — spanned fiscal years 2015 through 2020, outlining goals for reductions in water usage, waste, and greenhouse gas emissions, among other targets. The plan set deadlines ranging between 2016 and 2020.
Harvard Crimson

The Lies of Latinidad

No, Latinidad does not assume a Mexican nationality. No, it does not include Spain. And no, it does not make you not-white. It also does not mean you speak Spanish. Think of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” and its cast, with its pale shades of brown and white people dancing to Afro-beats — not Latinidad.
Harvard Crimson

Artist Profile: Igor Golyak on ‘Artists For Ukraine’ and the Need to Act

Igor Golyak has devoted much of his life’s work to telling the stories of the oppressed and the marginalized. By Courtesy of Arlekin Players Theatre. Calling in from his theater in Needham, Igor Golyak opens the conversation with an initial sense of calm, despite the circumstances — Russia has only very recently invaded Ukraine, the country from which he emigrated to the United States in his childhood.
Harvard Crimson

One Month Into Invasion, Harvard Affiliates Rally for Ukraine, Affected Scholars

One month after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, more than one hundred demonstrators rallied in Harvard Yard on Saturday in support of Harvard students and scholars impacted by the war. Harvard students, parents, faculty members, and other supporters attended the protest, the second major rally on campus since the...
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Undergraduates Revive Colombian Student Association

Harvard’s Colombian Student Association gathered to share in traditional food and good company last week for the first time since the club’s reestablishment. COLSA co-presidents Manuel A. “Manny” Yepes ’24 and Anthony Morales ’24 were motivated to revive the organization in response to a lack of Colombian student engagement on campus in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Harvard Crimson

As a Member of the Citizens’ Assembly, the HUA Must Fail

I joined the Citizens’ Assembly, a body of Harvard students tasked with writing a new constitution for Harvard College’s student government, because I want our elected officials to better represent us. Under the Harvard Undergraduate Association, the system proposed to replace the Undergraduate Council, student government at Harvard would be reduced in size to nine elected officers tasked with advocating directly to the administration, complemented by a number of volunteers under officer direction. However, problems inherent to the structure of the Citizens’ Assembly have created a situation where the changes proposed in the new HUA constitution only worsen many of the current problems with the UC.
Harvard Crimson

One UC, Two Bad Choices

The ultimate low-stakes, high-vitriol constitutional convention is coming to Harvard. This week, our peers will select their student government of choice via referendum — or, at least, their student government of choice from among two flawed, artificially limited alternatives. On one hand, a deeply flawed constitution that has produced...
