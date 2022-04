PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres have a week left to set their season-opening rotation, and by now, the basics of that race are fairly straightforward. Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove are at the top. They're the two starters who are fully built up and could pitch on Opening Day. Mike Clevinger and Blake Snell are also in the rotation, though both will enter the year with some form of workload limitations.

