Marcus Rives: Continuity, Connectivity, Creativity

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has expanded with the addition of Mia Cho as a Talent Manager, Maritza Cabrera as a Talent/Literary Manager and Producer, and Leyla Kader Dahm and Ayisha Taylor as Literary Managers.
The company has also bolstered its Below-The-Line Management Team with the additions of Matt DiPaolo (formerly of APA) focusing on Line Producers, VFX, Editors, and department heads transitioning into Directing; Allison Irvin (formerly of WME) focusing on Cinematographers, Production Designers, Costume Designers and Editors; Martijn Hostetler (formerly of Innovative) focusing on Commercials, Music Videos and Branded Content; and Diana Massaband, a former Corporate Attorney focusing on Spanish-speaking and...
