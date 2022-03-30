Marcus Rives: Continuity, Connectivity, Creativity

Business management expert and author Dr. Lynne Curry says Resume Builder's recent study proves it. "At least 70% of remote workers have a second job. 37% of them are holding TWO full time jobs! And they're not working 80 hours a week! Dr. Curry says management is not pleased. "An awful lot of employers are noticing that not only has productivity gone down - but some of the things employers used to be able to expect from employees have gone away!" Things like initiating new projects and collaborating with other staff. Dr. Curry says employers can't make it go away.

ECONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO