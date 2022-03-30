ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Marcus Rives: Continuity, Connectivity, Creativity

By Letters to the Editor
myreporternews.com
 2 days ago

Galveston County is fortunate Marcus Rives is running for the Drainage District Board of Trustees again! His leadership has been evident throughout his time on (GCCDD. There are three words that describe his dedication to the position: Continuity, Connectivity and Creativity. Continuity...

myreporternews.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Who knew Remote Working would lead to High-Tech Moonlighting!

Business management expert and author Dr. Lynne Curry says Resume Builder's recent study proves it. "At least 70% of remote workers have a second job. 37% of them are holding TWO full time jobs! And they're not working 80 hours a week! Dr. Curry says management is not pleased. "An awful lot of employers are noticing that not only has productivity gone down - but some of the things employers used to be able to expect from employees have gone away!" Things like initiating new projects and collaborating with other staff. Dr. Curry says employers can't make it go away.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
MARKETS
pymnts

Amplify Credit Union on Creating a Digital Backbone

Many credit unions (CUs) are responding to the digital transformation with new products and services to appeal to younger consumers, but not everything that corresponds to a better member experience takes place on the front end. To provide the best products, CUs also need a strong systems backbone that ensures they can have more than a surface offering of digital tools.
CREDITS & LOANS
dot.LA

Venture Firm Chapter One Launching Crypto-Focused Incubator

While some skeptics argue that crypto is a trend, venture investors like Chapter One are betting that it’s here to stay. After raising a $40 million fund in December to back early-stage Web3 startups, the Los Angeles-based venture capital firm has launched a crypto-focused incubator called Chapter One Studios, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. The six-month program starts in April and will provide three startups with a $1 million investment and the option to work out of Chapter One’s L.A. office; in exchange, the venture firm will take a 15% stake in each of the companies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Galveston County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Galveston County, TX
Government
City
Friendswood, TX
Local
Texas Elections
pymnts

With NFT Creators Program, Visa Is Building a Community of Artist-Entrepreneurs

The Visa Creator Program is a lot of things, according to Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto for the credit card and payments giant. It’s a mentorship program. It’s a way of helping people support their art, music and filmmaking skills. It’s a way of bringing the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to creators — assisting them with the technical and commercial aspects while discovering its potential as a medium for innovation.
SMALL BUSINESS
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq is recruiting for 2 exciting roles

Creative Bloq has two job roles open and we are looking for the perfect creative candidates to fill them. As the world's number one art and design website providing inspiration and advice for artists and designers, we create news, features, reviews, buying guides and tutorials on a vast array of topics from the latest tech and branding to traditional art and even web design.
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Continuity#Gccdd
psychologytoday.com

How to Create a Thriving Hybrid and Remote Work Culture

Hybrid and remote work can lead to serious tensions around differences in time spent in the office. Leaders must create a work culture of “Excellence From Anywhere” that focuses on deliverables rather than where you work. The “Excellence From Anywhere” strategy involves adopting best practices for hybrid and...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Black Enterprise

UPS Ignite Programs Fuel Women-owned and Diverse-owned Companies to be Unstoppable

UPS planted its flag last November as a proud supporter of diverse small business owners and is committed to working tirelessly to empower them through leadership programs. They have since made good on their word. Through the recently launched UPS Ignite program 140 outstanding innovators now have access to mentors, coaching, executive-level education, leadership programs, and a wealth of other resources.
SMALL BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

TIA: Securing the Connected World

Developing the first global quality and security standards for ICT is a hallmark achievement for the Telecommunications Industry Association. For over 90 years the Telecommunication Industry Association has worked to strengthen and improve information communications technology (ICT) and serve consumers in businesses across the globe. Drawing on a far-reaching and dynamic ecosystem of international manufacturers and suppliers, network operators, service providers, and others, the association has created enduring ICT best practices and thousands of standards to drive the industry forward.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TechCrunch

Archie aims to remove the complexity of managing freelancers

If you are one of those having to find work and manage payments, tax filings and invoices, there’s help from a number of startups — for example, Bill.com and Deel that are business-facing and freelancer-focused ones AfriBlocks, Malt, Worksome, Meaningful Gigs, SteadyPay and Contra — that have developed different approaches to making this easier.
SMALL BUSINESS
Deadline

Zero Gravity Management Hires Eight, Promotes Two

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Zero Gravity Management has expanded with the addition of Mia Cho as a Talent Manager, Maritza Cabrera as a Talent/Literary Manager and Producer, and Leyla Kader Dahm and Ayisha Taylor as Literary Managers. The company has also bolstered its Below-The-Line Management Team with the additions of Matt DiPaolo (formerly of APA) focusing on Line Producers, VFX, Editors, and department heads transitioning into Directing; Allison Irvin (formerly of WME) focusing on Cinematographers, Production Designers, Costume Designers and Editors; Martijn Hostetler (formerly of Innovative) focusing on Commercials, Music Videos and Branded Content; and Diana Massaband, a former Corporate Attorney focusing on Spanish-speaking and...
BUSINESS
thebossmagazine.com

Joseph Ashford Works Hard to Drive His Vision of Success

Joseph Ashford always has a goal or vision he’s working towards consistently. The founder and Non-Executive Chairman of K4 Global is quite successful, and it comes from the hard work he put into building his business and leading people to better outcomes. He has the unique ability to identify people for their talent and nurture them to achieve their goals.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy