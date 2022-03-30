Sydney Spilker

Six months ago, Syd’s Garage still felt like a secret — a fun thing for people in the know. Did you see that Sydney Sweeney makes TikToks of herself fixing up a red 1969 Ford Bronco? The car was something for herself. The TikTok was for her family so that her mom could see her progress and share it with her grandma and aunts and uncles. The New Hollywood 2022 inductee doesn’t say outright that it’s less fun now when her most recent videos have amassed more than 7 million views. Instead, she offers an anecdote: “I was driving my blue Mustang and it got followed, and I was like, ‘How did they know?’ My friend was like, ‘You posted it on your TikTok,”’ Sweeney tells Teen Vogue over a zoom call, laughing it off. “I was just going to get ice cream.”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO