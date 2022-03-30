Sydney Spilker dives into music for many of same reasons we listen: Because of how it makes her feel. Spilker is involved with marching band, children’s groups, string jam sessions for middle and high school students, and other wind ensembles and advanced orchestras. While she plays the...
Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
Bob Dylan is one of the best and most prolific songwriters of the past 100 years. As such, it’s nearly impossible to create any single Dylan top songs list—it would run a mile long. So, we have to break up Dylan’s illustrious catalog into sections. Thus, this list of the artist’s top acoustic songs. But, really, who doesn’t prefer an acoustic track? We love ’em.
Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Karaoke with DJ Conrad - 6 to 9 p.m. Ricardo & NBAF with Special Guest Le Nesha - 7 to 10 p.m. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders.
March 17 marked Sydney Mikayla’s last episode as Trina on GENERAL HOSPITAL and after it aired, the young actress took to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to the soap and express her gratitude to everyone in the cast and crew. In addition to a quick video of the crew applauding her after she wrapped her final scene on GH, Mikayla shared some photos she’d snapped over the years with her co-stars.
Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
Bobbie Nelson, Willie Nelson’s sister and bandmate, has died aged 91. Bobbie was the pianist in the original line-up of the Willie Nelson Family band and had recently co-authored two books with her brother. Bobbie died yesterday (March 10) and news of her passing was confirmed in a family...
Last month, in the role of the escaped prisoner, Angelotti, in Puccini’s Tosca, Lucia Lucas, became the first openly trans singer to perform at the Met. Lucas was the first trans opera singer to come out, in 2014, and she has continued to perform traditional baritone roles in the years since. Lucas has the kind of rich, formidable, rumbling voice that the ears register as a force of nature: a hailstorm or an earthquake. Lucas is a Heldenbaritone, or a heroic baritone: a forceful, dramatic voice part with a high register, and a wide emotional range, generally associated with Wagner and with dark, masculine roles.
Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
Just like every Coachella, this year’s festival offers up dozens of top international DJs that draw thousands to the desert. But 2022 holds an altogether different kind of dance act sure to draw curious onlookers and dance music fans alike: German techno marching band Meute. “Everyone has heard about...
Few, if any, of today’s crop of metal bands feature twin sisters, and that’s certainly one of the things that help Dianthus stand out from their contemporaries. That, and a heavy sound that incorporates elements of classical, prog, and goth, which is on display throughout recently released sophomore effort, Realms.
The junior class of St. Thomas More Catholic High School is hosting this year's Hopefest Music Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm in Moncus Park. In addition to the music festival, there will also be a 5K race that...
God of Hellfire, Arthur Brown, has released a video for brand new song Long Long Road, which you can watch in full below. Long Long Road is also the title track of Brown's brand new studio album, which will be released on his 80th birthday, June 24, through Magnetic Eye Records. The new album features Brown on vocals, guitar and piano alongside multi-instrumentalist Rik Patten, who also worked with Brown on 2012's The Magician's Hat album.
Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
Six months ago, Syd’s Garage still felt like a secret — a fun thing for people in the know. Did you see that Sydney Sweeney makes TikToks of herself fixing up a red 1969 Ford Bronco? The car was something for herself. The TikTok was for her family so that her mom could see her progress and share it with her grandma and aunts and uncles. The New Hollywood 2022 inductee doesn’t say outright that it’s less fun now when her most recent videos have amassed more than 7 million views. Instead, she offers an anecdote: “I was driving my blue Mustang and it got followed, and I was like, ‘How did they know?’ My friend was like, ‘You posted it on your TikTok,”’ Sweeney tells Teen Vogue over a zoom call, laughing it off. “I was just going to get ice cream.”
Barrie Lindsay is a consummate producer in search of an ideological north star. In sound, the Boston-born, Brooklyn-based musician’s self-produced and self-recorded second album, Barbara, is lush and refreshingly unorthodox: harp and horn parts mingle with breakbeats, baroque synthwork, hazy vocal fragments, and warped, Alex G-style guitarwork. In a sea of avowedly traditionalist indie rock and barely veiled emo revival, it’s a refreshing palette cleanser. But as a whole, the record can feel vexingly incomplete, like a sumptuous oil painting whose foreground has been hastily sketched in. Lindsay’s sweet-but-vague lyricism rarely feels fueled by the same gonzo instinct that guides her deft production.
