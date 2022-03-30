Maxwell Hamilton has been praised for his dedication to the Warsaw Community High School band and for self-improvement. As an elementary student, Hamilton got his start in choir before jumping to percussion in middle school. His family, largely musicians, keeps him focused...
Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
“Horrific blessing” aren’t two words often found in the same sentence. But when 20-year-old MaKayla Carlos talks about the severe allergic reaction to medication that took her sight and nearly her life four years ago, those are the words she uses to describe what happened to her. “I...
The soulful vocalist will release the third in his “blacksummers’night” trilogy this spring. By 2019, it was clear to Maxwell that the music industry had undergone lots of changes since the release of his major label debut album, “Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite,” in 1996. The platinum-certified R&B singer/songwriter synonymous with wearing a spiky Afro and ‘70s attire started paying more attention to his business after seeing record retailers slowly morph into digital streaming platforms. Then, when the world went into quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the neo-soul artist adopted a mantra to use his success to help create opportunities for Black and brown communities.
In 1981, Phoenix Dance Company was a group of three men in Leeds, using their administrator’s spare room as an office. In 2022, it’s a fixture of the UK dance scene, with its own building and a 40-year legacy being celebrated in this tour. So much has changed in that time, from a black, all-male company inspired by jazz and soul and the dance they learned together at middle school, to a multicultural, international troupe of male and female dancers. There have been multiple directors and shifts in tone, and more than once the company has seemingly risen from the ashes.
The junior class of St. Thomas More Catholic High School is hosting this year's Hopefest Music Festival. The festival will take place on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm in Moncus Park. In addition to the music festival, there will also be a 5K race that...
Barrie Lindsay is a consummate producer in search of an ideological north star. In sound, the Boston-born, Brooklyn-based musician’s self-produced and self-recorded second album, Barbara, is lush and refreshingly unorthodox: harp and horn parts mingle with breakbeats, baroque synthwork, hazy vocal fragments, and warped, Alex G-style guitarwork. In a sea of avowedly traditionalist indie rock and barely veiled emo revival, it’s a refreshing palette cleanser. But as a whole, the record can feel vexingly incomplete, like a sumptuous oil painting whose foreground has been hastily sketched in. Lindsay’s sweet-but-vague lyricism rarely feels fueled by the same gonzo instinct that guides her deft production.
Next month, the awesomely theatrical Philly metal-punk band Devil Master will release their new LP Ecstasies of Never Ending Night, the much-anticipated follow-up to their 2019 debut Satan Spits On Children Of Light the new album once again finds the band wallowing in the aesthetics of different underground metal and hardcore scenes from the ’80s. They recorded it live to tape with Blood Incantation producer Pete deBoer, and it features their newest member, the Power Trip/Iron Age/Mammoth Grinder drummer Chris Ulsh. (For Devil Master purposes, Ulsh will now be known as Festering Terror In Deepest Catacomb.)
The sensational South Korean music genre K-pop is coming to Broadway, and the show is starring an actual K-pop star. Luna, who is a part of the K-pop girl group f(x), will be making her Broadway debut as the star of the new show “KPOP,” according to NME magazine. The rest of the casting for the musical will be announced shortly.
Chinese Soprano Performs Susanna in a Revival of ‘Le Nozze di Figaro’. On April 2, the Metropolitan Opera will revive a production of “Le Nozze di Figaro” with a new cast featuring some of the world’s greatest Mozartians and some rising stars. Among the rising stars set to grace the Met stage is Ying Fang who will sing her first Susanna on the Met stage.
Joe Satriani has announced an extensive 2022 North American tour in support of his forthcoming album, The Elephants of Mars. Featuring a whopping 44 shows in total, the trek – dubbed the Earth tour – will take Satriani across the continent from late September through mid-November, starting with a September 21 show at the Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside, California and ending with a November 19 gig at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, Texas.
Comments / 0