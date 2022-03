With Microsoft's $68.7 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard still looming large over the world of gaming, many questions still linger as to what such a massive change could look like. This is no ordinary deal, after all —it's possibly the most sizeable and expensive merger the gaming industry has ever seen. And given Activision Blizzard's current involvement in multiple lawsuits related to workplace misconduct, it's only natural for people to speculate on what role Microsoft will play in mending Activision's poor public image, if any. How might the treatment of Activision Blizzard's employees and contractors change in the coming days?

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO