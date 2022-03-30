ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Art of Conversation: John Durbrow of the Van der Brohe Arboretum

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin John Durbrow at the Rahr-West Art Museum on Thursday, April 21 at 1pm as he shares...

The Guardian

Long-lost Canova sculpture bought for couple’s garden could fetch £8m

It was one of the last marble sculptures completed by the great Italian artist Antonio Canova before his death in 1822 and depicts Mary Magdalene in a state of grief. But Maddalena Giacente (Recumbent Magdalene) – originally commissioned by the then British prime minister, Lord Liverpool – became an art world “sleeping beauty” as her authorship was gradually forgotten and her whereabouts became unknown.
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Tehran Museum Director Ousted After Artist Plunges into Oil Pool in Performance Mishap

Click here to read the full article. The Iranian government replaced the director of the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) last week after an aerial performer flubbed their performance above a cherished museum installation. On March 12, the artist fell while performing above the famed 1977 installation Matter and Mind by the Japanese artist Noriyuki Haraguchi in the atrium of the museum. The installation consists of a 14 feet by 21 feet rectangle filled with 1,190 gallons of oil. During the performance, the acrobat splashed into the oil and stained the floor with the thick liquid. Two days later, Iran’s deputy...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Record-Breaking $32 M. Dinosaur Skeleton Heads to New Abu Dhabi Museum

Click here to read the full article. A $32 million Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton that sold at Christie’s in 2020 will become the centerpiece of a new museum in Abu Dhabi set to be completed in 2025. The 67-million-year-old skeleton is nicknamed “Stan,” and it set a record price for a fossil when an anonymous bidder on the phone with a Christie’s London specialist bought it for a hammer price of $27.5 million. With premium, its final price increased to $32 million, making it more expensive than many works by contemporary artists that head to auction. The sale coincided with a rise...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

British Museum to Drop Sackler Name, Joining a Succession of Museums

Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries. The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern. The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement. Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Milan Museum and Donor’s Heir Tussle Over 600 Works, Australian Museum Investigates Donor’s Past, and More: Morning Links for March 22, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE DEPARTMENT OF PATRONAGE. In Australia, the Wollongong Art Gallery is looking into claims that a supporter who gave it some 100 pieces decades ago may have been a Nazi collaborator in his native Lithuania, ABC News (of Australia) reports. The donor under scrutiny, Bronius “Bob” Sredersas, died in 1982. He moved to Australia in 1950, and an exhibition space in the museum is named for him. Meanwhile, in Milan, the Museo del Novecento is dueling in court with the heir of Mario Bertolini, who gave it around 600 artworks before his death in 2020, the Art...
MUSEUMS
WHNT-TV

Indian Culture Festival

The festival is free to the public and kicks off a six-week series of art exhibitions and performances. Much of the art has been inspired by nature as well as traditional Indian folktales.
FESTIVAL
yankodesign.com

Cecilia Levy’s Paper Art and Sculptures take you back in nostalgia

Paper art is definitely becoming more appealing these days. In recent months, we showed you some of the most interesting paper creations shared by different artists. And no, we’re not stopping anytime soon. Using paper as the primary medium proves the innate creativity of a person. One doesn’t have...
VISUAL ART
Bring Me The News

Italian court seeks return of marble sculpture on display at Minneapolis Institute of Art

Italy is seeking the return of an ancient sculpture the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) has had prominently displayed since the 1980s. An Italian court near Naples in late February formally requested the Doryphoros statue be returned to Italy, saying it was illegally excavated in the 1970s prior to the Minneapolis museum buying it for $2.5 million in 1986, Art Net reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Guardian

Mira Calix was an open-hearted musician who brought magic to the everyday

Artists whose careers began in electronic music are often portrayed – sometimes deliberately – as distant, detached figures. Mira Calix, the artistic moniker of Chantal Passamonte, who died this weekend aged 51, was the absolute opposite of that. She was as warm, generous and humane as her art, which spanned sound installations – some seen by hundreds of thousands – soundtracks, scores and sculptures, as well as studio albums and many collaborations.
MUSIC
ARTnews

Artist Shubigi Rao’s Pulp III Explores the Book as a Vehicle for Resistance and Redemption

Click here to read the full article. Printing as a vehicle for social change, and threats to books and libraries are the themes of Singapore’s pavilion at this year’s Venice Biennale, commissioned by the National Arts Council of Singapore. Approaching the subject through the lens of Venice’s centuries-old bookmaking industry, Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao—working with the curator and founding director of the NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore (CCA), Ute Meta Bauer—will present the latest iteration of her ongoing 10-year film, book, and visual art project, Pulp: A Short Biography of the Banished Book (2014–present). Rao’s art, texts, films, and photographs...
ENTERTAINMENT
psychologytoday.com

Jasper Johns and the Direction of Art

Modern developments in art and music represent a shift from a focus on the emotional to the cerebral. These developments may be more examples of the power of an untethered human neocortex. Love? Lost. Beautiful images of women? Absent. Gorgeous landscapes? Take a photo. Harmony and peace? Old fashioned. Art...
VISUAL ART
BBC

Laptop art: From Vans to Harry Styles

Photographic student Thorsten Mjölnir has always been fascinated by the way people personalise and mark their possessions, which inspired him to look at the way students decorate their laptops. Falmouth and Exeter university share a library, on the Penryn campus, in Cornwall, which Mjölnir describes as having a delicious...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Artist Award Roundup: Camille Turner Receives Toronto Biennial’s Artist Prize, Three Winners for Frankenthaler Climate Art Awards, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada, which opened to the public over the weekend, has named the two artists who have won prizes for their contributions to this year’s exhibition. They are Camille Turner, who won the Artist Prize, and Aycoobo / Wilson Rodríguez, who won the Emerging Artist Prize. Each winner will receive CAD$10,000 ($8,000). In June, the Biennial will also award two new prizes: Audience Artist Prize and Programs Prize, both selected by online voting. At the exhibition, which runs through June 5, Turner is showing a three-channel video installation, Nave,...
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

5 Crafty Gallery Wall Ideas to Inspire a Home Revamp

There are many great things about gallery walls. Firstly, they can be inexpensive if need be—whether this means incorporating previously owned pieces or framing personal photographs and artworks yourself. Another upside? They are incredibly versatile. Below, we’ve collected five gallery wall ideas that give way to the myriad of potentials for pictures and placements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

A.P.C. Unveils “Round 21” of Quilts With Jessica Ogden

A.P.C. has once again teamed up with Jessica Ogden for “Round 21” of its quilts and cushions collection. The array of plush offerings is complete with geometric designs and vibrant fusions of colors. For the new collection, A.P.C. creative director Jean Touitou and Jessica Ogden were inspired by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

