ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County Development Authority Launches Search For Manager, Established Industry

valdostaceo.com
 1 day ago

The Henry County Development Authority, based in McDonough, Georgia (south metro Atlanta), has retained The Chason Group to lead a talent search for a manager, established...

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Federal report officially lists metro Atlanta housing market as ‘unaffordable’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - New data officially identifies the metro Atlanta housing market as unaffordable, but residents say they didn’t need the federal report to confirm what they confront daily. “I didn’t move in until a couple weeks ago,” Dujuana Webster said as boxes, some still packed, scatter her...
Examiner Enterprise

Bartlesville Development Authority votes to buy building in industrial park

The Bartlesville Development Authority voted Wednesday to purchase a building in the industrial park for lease to future businesses. BDA Legal Counsel David King said the 6,000-square-foot property, located at 1341 International Dr., has been home to a lawn care company for 12-15 years. The Authority offered $360,000 cash for the building, and received an appraisal that supported the price.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Mcdonough, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Industrial Development Board prepares new site

SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board is planning to start a construction project at Phipps Bend Industrial Park’s lot 17 in the coming year, which will be the largest shovel-ready site in East Tennessee once it is certified. At Thursday’s IDB meeting, an employee of engineering...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the worst commute in Georgia?

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#The Chason Group
US News and World Report

Georgia Governor Signs Amended Budget With More Pay, Refunds

ATLANTA (AP) — Citing increased revenues, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed an amended budget that includes pay boosts for state employees, hundreds of millions of dollars to restore education cuts and an earmark of more than $1 billion for tax refunds. Kemp said the state was in...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

$1.1B Georgia refunds could begin in weeks as Kemp signs law

ATLANTA (AP) — Special state income tax refunds paid out of Georgia’s historic budget surplus could be on their way to taxpayers in six to eight weeks. Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday signed the $1.1 billion refund plan into law. The Republican Kemp says the state is giving back money that “quite honestly, we didn’t […]
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Internet upgrades coming to Henry County senior centers

McDONOUGH — Better wireless internet service is coming to Henry County’s seniors centers. The Board of Commissioners approved the Senior Services request during its March 15 meeting to upgrade internet services and purchase items to offer more help to seniors. According to Senior Services officials, the improved internet...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
The Georgia Sun

Georgia slaps Blue Cross with historic $5 million fine. Here’s why

Georgia’s insurance department has fined Anthem/Blue Cross Blue Shield $5 million for several violations of state law following a months-long investigation. “This examination uncovered a number of serious issues, including improper claims settlement practices, violations of the Prompt Pay Act, failure to reply to consumer complaints in a timely manner, inaccurate provider directories, and significant delays in loading provider contracts,” state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
bizjournals

Moore County looks to put emphasis on industrial development

The issue facing Moore County isn't unique – like everywhere in the Greater Triangle, there's a lack of available industrial space. That's why local officials are considering implementing a program to spur industrial development, taking a page from neighboring Lee County which has used the program to great success.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
11Alive

MARTA is offering a sign-on bonus for these jobs

ATLANTA — MARTA is looking to hire bus operators and journeyman technicians and they said the transit authority said it will offer a bonus too. Sign-on bonuses of $3,000 will be offered and MARTA will train all permit and Class C license holders for their commercial driver’s license (CDL).
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy