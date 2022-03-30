Elyse Bower of Horizons Talks About Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — DuClaw Brewing Company wants beer-drinkers to give a crap about colorectal cancer. The brewer is partnering with toilet stool company Squatty Potty (two words to help you remember this brand: “unicorn” and “rainbow”) during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month to release ‘Give a Crap’ a limited-edition sour ale brewed with blueberry, black currant and vanilla. DuClaw clearly enjoys something about gassy unicorns. Proceeds will be donated to the Colon Cancer Foundation. “Colorectal cancer gets a misleading reputation as an old person’s disease. Forty-five is the new 50. With cases trending younger every year, it’s important to understand the signs and...

