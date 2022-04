As inflation and Russia's war on Ukraine force consumers to pay more at the pump, some states are temporarily suspending their gas tax — and others may follow. Lawmakers in California, which has the highest gas tax in the country at 51-cents-per-gallon, are proposing a $400 gas tax rebate, after state Democrats previously shot down a gas tax pause. Lawmakers say the rebate will cover the cost of the current gas tax for a full year for most drivers.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO