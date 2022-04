This spring break, University of Georgia students spent two days talking about the benefits of college to students around the state as part of the Road Dawgs program. UGA students visited Dooly County High School in Vienna and Crisp County High School in Cordele. There they gave a presentation on college life and had small group discussions with high school students all about college life—from picking a major to finding a social life. They taught students how to Call the Dawgs and gave away UGA T-shirts.

