Sarah Lawrence ‘sex cult’ leader accused of laundering money through daughter’s Democratic party links

By Justin Vallejo
The Independent
 1 day ago

Accused “ sex cult ” leader Lawrence Ray allegedly laundered money through his daughter’s links to the Democratic party and its “Act Blue” donation platform, prosecutors have claimed.

They also claimed that Mr Ray, on trial over allegedly grooming Sarah Lawrence College students into violent sex and prostitution, washed the proceeds of his crimes through a Democratic politician in North Carolina.

The allegations were made during witness testimony from Felicia Rosario, who told the court that Mr Ray transferred money into her account that was then wired through Act Blue to his daughter, Talia Ray, who was working as a campaign manager in 2018.

Mr Ray has pleaded not guilty to 17 various counts of racketeering, sex trafficking and conspiracy. The charges also include counts of money laundering and tax evasion.

Assistant US attorney Danielle Sassoon told the court this week that Ms Rosario’s testimony would speak directly to money laundering.

“Then in terms of the Act Blue NC Democratic Party, it’s the government’s allegation that money was laundered in this case, including to Talia Ray,” Ms Sassoon told judge Lewis Liman, according to Law & Crime . “You will see on this slide as one example that she directly received $34,690, but around this time she was also working in North Carolina for the Democratic party. That was her job.”

Ms Ray – who is not charged with a crime – was working for North Carolina State House candidate Lowell Simon (District 52), including on his budget and fundraising operations, according to her LinkedIn page.

Ms Rosario alleges she, along with accused co-conspirator Isabella Pollok, made payments to Act Blue for Talia Ray’s benefit.

While the donation amounts were not revealed in the court, data published by OpenSecrets first reported by The New York Post showed Rosario in 2018 made two $2,600 donations to the campaign another two to the North Carolina Democratic Party.

Ms Pollok, meanwhile, made one $5,200 donation to the North Carolina Democratic Party and two $2,600 donations to Mr Simon, who did not respond to the Post’s request for comment. Prosecutors have not alleged any wrongdoing by the DNC or its North Carolina members or candidates.

Defence attorney Neil Kelly argued that including the alleged money laundering information risked “undue prejudice” on the jury, according to Law & Crime.

“If jurors have strong political feelings, if they think money was flowing to the Democratic party, we think that would be unduly prejudicial,” Mr Kelly said.

The trial continues.

The Independent

