Construction

Greenbriar Announces USD $40 Million Senior Construction Financing Mandate with Voya Investment Management, LLC for Sage Ranch

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") announced today it has executed a USD $40 million Mandate Agreement with Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), LLC, the asset...

www.streetinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
