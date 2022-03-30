Greenbriar Announces USD $40 Million Senior Construction Financing Mandate with Voya Investment Management, LLC for Sage Ranch
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar") announced today it has executed a USD $40 million Mandate Agreement with Voya Investment Management (Voya IM), LLC, the asset...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0