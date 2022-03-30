FKAA raises wages for lowest-paid workers; discusses wellfield situation

The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority approved a significant increase in wages for its lowest-paid workers, the distribution system operators and leak control technicians, at the Tuesday, March 29, meeting of the board of directors.

Deputy Director Greg Veliz told the board that due to the high cost of living in the Keys, the FKAA had a high turnover rate in these two positions, whose jobs include repairs to the transmission line. With the approval, the salaries for these jobs will be raised to approximately $55,500, effective as of the next pay day.

Veliz showed photos of DSOs in the ground, repairing transmission lines to demonstrate the type of work they do.

“Institutional knowledge is key when they’re out there in the middle of the night trying to fix a transmission leak,” Veliz said. “We’re losing these guys to other positions both inside and outside the company. As you know, wages are going up all over the place and it’s becoming more attractive to young men to go seeking higher salaries.”

The pay raises will impact 26 employees, just under 10% of the FKAA’s workforce.

Board member Nick Mulick pointed out that the State Attorney’s Office is paying new lawyers $60,000, and even they struggle to afford to live in the Keys. The measure was unanimously supported by the board.

The board also heard a presentation from Kirk Martin, of the external firm Water Science Associates, on potential sites that could be used as an alternative wellfield in mainland Florida. The FKAA has been wrapped in an ongoing concern that saltwater could intrude in its current wellfields, a concern that was compounded when Florida Power & Light built a series of saltwater cooling canals not far away. Executive Director Kerry Shelby said at this time the current wellfields are safe, but that alternative sites should be identified, since once saltwater intrudes a wellfield, it is not recoverable.

The study conducted by Martin identified 39 potential sites that the FKAA could use as a new wellfield, but did not look at whether the sites were for sale.

Board members said they were confused by the study. Chairman J. Robert Dean said “this sounds like a bunch of double-talk.”

Board member Cara Higgins said the FKAA had been “spending a lot of time and money on this” and asked if the recommended parcels were available for use. Shelby said the next step would be to put out a request for proposal and work with a Realtor to determine how much it would cost and if it would be feasible to obtain one of the properties for a wellfield. Martin also said the FKAA would have to consult with the South Florida Water Management District to see if moving the wellfield would be in compliance with water use rules.

“Seems like a lot of ‘ifs,’” Higgins said.

Shelby said there were a lot of “ifs,” but that he wanted to identify potential wellfields before moving forward with next steps.

“Kerry, I’m confused with this whole thing,” board member Richard Toppino said. “We could just go on Google Earth and pick a piece of property, and it could be a hospital or a school, and we say ‘OK, that looks like a great potential for a wellfield.’ Are these pieces of property out in an area where there’s nothing on them? Are they vacant pieces of land? I don’t understand. If Mr. Martin has done his due diligence on this, I would imagine he would have looked at parcels of land that would have been for sale and would have been available to use as potential alternative sites.”

Martin responded that looking at land that was on the market was not feasible for a plan such as this, which is looking at potentially moving the wellfield years down the road, since what is on the market can change rapidly.

Mulick asked if there was a projected lifespan for the current wellfields. Shelby responded the current wellfield was in a “pretty good spot” but that there had been movement of the saltwater interface in the past, and concerns that the FPL canals would speed it up, but so far it had not.

Mulick said he was concerned that “are we doing something that maybe we’ll never know we need?”

“If we’re going to be good for 50 years, let’s look at this about 40 years from now,” Mulick said.

Shelby said the concern first came up when a judge ruled in FPL’s favor over the cooling canals. He did not know the timeline for when the alternative wellfields may be needed, “it may be never,” he added.

The board also heard from Shelby that staff are putting an emphasis on cybersecurity. Shelby said there is guidance being put out by Washington that there is “activity in other nation-states that could indicate that there might be some attacks on infrastructure.”

“We feel that our overall cybersecurity is very good, it can always be better. I don’t know if it can ever be completely defensible, but I think we’re in very good shape,” Shelby said.

Shelby said there is strong redundancy for backup power at the FKAA’s water stations and that the FKAA has “an amount” of cyber-event insurance and is looking into making their policy more robust.

