ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Carjacked Uber driver waited 75 minutes for police response in the Loop, records show

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 70-year-old Uber driver waited more than an hour for a police officer to respond to his 911 call after two men carjacked him in the Loop on Tuesday morning, according to CPD dispatch records. Why? Because there were no cops available in the district to handle the assignment....

cwbchicago.com

Comments / 11

Brad Kort
2d ago

Keep defunding and demoralizing police Chicago. And, remember Lori Lightfoot has literally 80 police protecting her.

Reply(1)
13
the ringer
2d ago

That’s what happens when police get treated poorly and record numbers retire. Thanks lightfoot.

Reply
5
Related
CBS Chicago

Rideshare driver shoots would-be carjacker on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A rideshare driver with a license to carry shot and wounded a would-be carjacker in the South Austin community on the city's West Side Thursday evening. Police said at 6:32 p.m., the driver – a 30-year-old man – picked up three men in his red Mitsubishi the 5400 block of West Van Buren Street. One of the men pulled a gun and demanded the car, police said. The rideshare driver fired shots with his own gun, striking one suspect, also a 30-year-old man, in the forearm and hip, police said. The suspect who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition, police said. The other two assailants bailed from the car, which went on to hit two other vehicles at the scene, police said. One of the two suspected offenders who escaped was later caught and placed into custody. Charges are pending. The victim has a valid concealed carry license, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

70-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 70-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning on Michigan Avenue in the South Loop.Police said the victim was standing outside his Toyota SUV in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue around 5:30 a.m., when two men walked up and told him to run, or they would kill him.The two carjackers then drove off in his car. Sources told CBS 2 the man just bought the car a few weeks ago. His wallet and phone were inside when it was stolen.Police later recovered the stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of East 55th Street, and detectives were questioning a person of interest Tuesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Grant Park, IL
City
Matteson, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Carjackers#Police District#Cpd Dispatch Records#The Loop South Loop
Law & Crime

After Infant Vomited, Father Allegedly Put 8-Week-Old Son ‘Face First’ on Bed, Waited 20 Minutes for Uber When Boy Stopped Breathing

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Pennsylvania man charged with murder following the death of his 8-week-old son. David Moyer, 24, appeared in Montgomery County Court where he was arraigned on charges of third-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WGN News

2 brothers killed, 4 injured in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO — Two brothers were killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Pullman Thursday afternoon, according to the victims’ family. Police said a Volkswagen was traveling eastbound on 124th Street just before 1:40 p.m. near the 12400 block of South Michigan Avenue when it struck a Hyundai traveling northbound on […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide."The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy