Laramie, WY

Laramie Animal Haven Expanding After Grant from Wyoming Community Foundation

By Jax
 2 days ago

Home On the Range Animal Haven in Laramie is going to be expanding its facilities thanks to receiving a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation. The new expansion of facilities will allow for much more interaction with visitors of all ages. According to a press release from Home On...

