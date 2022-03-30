Peter Bowden of Visit Columbus, Tourism Means Big Business

WYSIWYG Juice Co.’s Mankato location has closed. The goal is to lower demand to better match supply, slow the economy and eventually ease price hikes. Dotson Iron Castings opens a new employee center geared toward building togetherness in the workplace. Equal Pay Day fights to end the wage gap.
EASTLAKE, Ohio — Matthew Young’s abilities shine at Stakes Manufacturing, a print-on-demand apparel company founded by Jed Seifert and his partner. The company’s mission is to be intentional about inclusion. What You Need To Know. A northeast Ohio manufacturing company and high school vocational education program partnered...
A local business is shining a light on the natural gems of Eastern Oregon. Go Wild: American Adventures, a tourism business based in Baker City, focuses on local tourism, environmental education, community partnerships and international outreach. Through custom-curated outdoors adventures, owner Dan Sizer aims to share his love of the outdoors with others.
Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) plans to establish new tech hubs in Toronto, Ontario, and Atlanta, Georgia. The expansion is part of Walmart Global Tech's plan to hire more than 5,000 associates globally in 2022. Walmart Global Tech grew by 26% to 20,000 associates in the last fiscal year. The initial...
Kroger Mid-Atlantic is now hosting Talent Tuesdays as a new way for job seekers to learn about the company. The program also offers same-day interviews. It takes place every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at each Kroger store within the division. Those interested are encouraged to apply ahead...
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After two rough years for the tourism industry because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local business and tourism leaders are staying positive despite the impact rising gas prices could have on the industry. Stephen Geisz, the general manager of the Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark in the...
The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
After helping finish the reportedly largest water supply project ever in Georgia, H.J. Russell & Co. significantly boosted its revenues and potentially positioned itself to line up such future deals. On Tuesday, CEO Michael Russell was among executives discussing the joint venture partnership between PC Construction and Russell and its...
Nwamaka Ngoddy, the founder of Anwuli Eyewear, has won the grand prize of $5,000 at the Atlanta Pull Up & Pitch competition. The competition, held earlier this month, was hosted by Black Girl Ventures in partnership with Visa and supports Black and Brown small businesses. BGV and VIsa visited several cities virtually through their partnership, including Washington, D.C., Detroit, Chicago, and Miami.
Today in food commerce, DoorDash announces an integration with Wix to enable fulfillment through restaurants’ websites, while a pizza chain tests out artificial intelligence (AI) voice ordering at 50 stores. Plus, American Express President of U.S. Merchant Services Colleen Taylor speaks with PYMNTS about the challenges facing today’s independent restaurants.
