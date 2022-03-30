Men’s Tournament Scores

MACON, Ga. (WCJB) -Freshman attacker Emma Lopinto scored five goals to lead the No. 10 Florida lacrosse team to its fifth straight win, a 19-5 blowout of Mercer on Wednesday afternoon in Macon, Georgia. Florida improves to 7-4 overall and drops Mercer to 5-3. Lopinto scored three of her goals in a span of 2 minutes, 5 seconds spanning the first and second quarters, helping Florida stretch from a 3-2 lead to a 6-2 lead. Danielle Pavinelli scored twice, and Maggi Hall tallied a hat trick for the Gators.

