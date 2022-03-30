ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Men’s Tournament Scores

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WTOP

Final Four teams heavily recruit talent in their backyards

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The four blueblood programs that have descended upon the Superdome for the Final Four all have the ability to recruit on a national scale, their coaches able to hop aboard a jet on a moment’s notice to sit in a living room or take in a game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WKBW-TV

St. Bonaventure falls to Xavier 84-77 in NIT semifinal

NEW YORK (WKBW) — After four hard-fought games and over 6,000 miles of travel, St. Bonaventure men's basketball's NIT run has come to an end. The Xavier Musketeers beat the Bonnies and sent them home from Maison Square garden on Tuesday night. Dominick Welch led the way with 25...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
State
Washington State
NBC Connecticut

UConn Holds Send-Off Today as Women's Basketball Team Heads to Final Four

Bridgeport Businesses Happy to Have NCAA Tournament Crowds. The University of Connecticut women's basketball team is heading to the Final Four after an exciting win in double overtime against North Carolina State on Monday night and the team will be celebrated during a send-off Tuesday afternoon. This was the first...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Connecticut Post

SEEN: UConn women’s basketball NCAA Elite Eight 2022

Fans gathered to watch as the UConn women’s basketball team played North Carolina State University Wolfpack in the Elite Eight tournament on Monday, March 28, 2022. The game was part of the NCAA tournament’s Bridgeport Regional played at Bridgeport’s Total Mortgage Center Arena. Were you SEEN?
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTOP

Panthers beat Blackhawks 4-0, set club record for home wins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Aleksander Barkov scored twice, Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Lomberg scored his fourth...
NHL
WTOP

Shane Bieber to start Guardians’ season opener in KC

GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Shane Bieber will throw the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians. As expected, Bieber will start the season opener on April 7 at the Kansas City Royals. Manager Terry Francona made the formal announcement Thursday after speaking to the right-hander, who missed three months last season with a shoulder strain.
MLB
WCJB

Gator lacrosse team routs Mercer, 19-5, extends winning streak to five

MACON, Ga. (WCJB) -Freshman attacker Emma Lopinto scored five goals to lead the No. 10 Florida lacrosse team to its fifth straight win, a 19-5 blowout of Mercer on Wednesday afternoon in Macon, Georgia. Florida improves to 7-4 overall and drops Mercer to 5-3. Lopinto scored three of her goals in a span of 2 minutes, 5 seconds spanning the first and second quarters, helping Florida stretch from a 3-2 lead to a 6-2 lead. Danielle Pavinelli scored twice, and Maggi Hall tallied a hat trick for the Gators.
MACON, GA
Basketball
Sports
MassLive.com

UMass’ Frank Martin wants Atlantic 10 titles, NCAA bids: Six things we learned as Minutemen introduced new basketball coach

AMHERST — Frank Martin didn’t guarantee anything but dogged pursuit. UMass’ new men’s basketball coach set new standards for success at Kansas State and South Carolina, his last two jobs, but wouldn’t promise similar results as stood in front of a collection of fans and media as his introductory press conference in Amherst.
AMHERST, MA

