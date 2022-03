Auburn gymnastics is headed to the postseason — and so are the Gymnasties. Auburn has marked off seating in Neville Arena for students for the NCAA Regional meets this weekend, the school announced in a campus-wide email sent out Tuesday. While the team is entering one of the most exciting weekends in its program history, the Tigers won’t be going it alone: Auburn’s celebrated student section will be in it with them.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO