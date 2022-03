Stonington — Residents will be asked at a town meeting, on April 4 at 7 p.m. in the Stonington High School auditorium, to approve a voting redistricting plan. The town had to develop the plan after the state realigned its state House and Senate districts. Until now, Stonington was part of the 43rd state House District. Under the new plan, voting District 4 in Mystic and voting District 1 in the borough will be part of the 41st House District while the rest of the town, voting districts 2, 3 and 5, will be part of the 43rd House District.

STONINGTON, CT ・ 7 DAYS AGO