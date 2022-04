Student Council at Boise High School is up to something pretty special these days and they're asking for the community to lend a helping hand to their cause. We came across the information on Facebook over the weekend-- the help is for Boise High's "Prom Closet". Having lived through the high school years ourselves, we can remember what an exciting and fun time that prom was. You get to dress up, go out, dance, and have fun with friends and a date! It's crazy how BIG those small things really felt when you're that age.

BOISE, ID ・ 10 DAYS AGO