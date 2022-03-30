ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sri Lanka faces 13-hour blackouts, hospitals stop surgery as crisis deepens

By Ishara S. KODIKARA
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDI99_0etmfifd00
Sri Lanka's main fuel retailer said there would be no diesel in the country for at least two days /AFP

Sri Lanka announced nationwide 13-hour daily power cuts from Thursday and more hospitals suspended routine surgeries after running out of life-saving medicines, as the cash-strapped island's economic crisis deepened.

The South Asian nation of 22 million people is in its worst economic spiral since independence in 1948, sparked by an acute lack of foreign currency to pay for even the most essential imports.

The state electricity monopoly said it was extending Wednesday's 10-hour power cut by another three hours from Thursday, enforcing a 13-hour rolling nationwide blackout.

The country had been under severe electricity rationing since the start of the month and the monopoly said an earlier hike in power outage from seven hours to 10 hours was imposed because there was no oil to power thermal generators.

More than 40 percent of Sri Lanka's electricity is generated from hydropower, but most of the reservoirs were running dangerously low because there had been no rains, officials said.

Most electricity production is from coal and oil. Both are imported but in short supply, as the country does not have enough dollars to pay suppliers.

At least two more hospitals reported suspending routine surgeries because they were dangerously low on vital medical supplies, anaesthetics and chemicals to carry out diagnostic tests, and wanted to save them for emergency cases.

The country's biggest medical facility, the National Hospital of Sri Lanka in the capital said it had also stopped routine diagnostic tests.

An official added however that the facility continued to receive power supply from the national grid.

- Widespread protests -

Sri Lanka's main fuel retailer meanwhile said there would be no diesel, the fuel most commonly used for public transport, in the country for at least two days.

Local broadcasters reported widespread protests across the country demanding fuel for private vehicles, which are also used for public transport.

There were no reports of violence, but hundreds of motorists blocked main roads in several towns while dozens demonstrated outside the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in Colombo demanding the removal of governor Ajith Cabraal.

Officials from the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation urged queuing motorists to leave and return only after imported diesel is unloaded and distributed.

Fuel prices have also been repeatedly raised, with petrol costs nearly doubling and diesel up by 76 percent since the beginning of the year.

Colombo imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency needed to service its $51 billion in foreign debt.

But this has led to widespread shortages of essential goods and sharp price rises.

The government has said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund while asking for more loans from India and China.

Sri Lanka's current predicament was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which torpedoed tourism and remittances.

Many economists also blame government mismanagement including tax cuts and years of budget deficits.

The country's statistics office on Wednesday announced economic growth of 3.7 percent for the 2021 calendar year, before the crisis began to bite -- up from a record contraction of 3.6 percent the previous year.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
AFP
AFP

54K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

20M+

Views

Follow AFP and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
International Business Times

Sri Lanka In Talks With IMF On Economic Crisis, President Says

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday he had decided to work with the International Monetary Fund to help solve the country's economic crisis. The Indian Ocean nation's foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.
WORLD
WDBO

Sri Lankan leader seeks IMF help as economic crisis deepens

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president said Wednesday that his government was in discussions with the International Monetary Fund, other agencies and countries on deferring loan repayments and requested people's support by limiting electricity and fuel consumption to cope with the worst economic crisis in memory.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Government Of Sri Lanka#Foreign Currency#Chemicals#Afp Sri Lanka#South Asian
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
Daily Mail

Iceland boss claims food bank users are turning down donations of fresh vegetables because 'they can't afford to boil them' as cost of living crisis grips Britain

Desperate Britons are turning down potatoes and root vegetables at food banks due to the surging cost of cooking them, the boss of Iceland has warned. People are rejecting the common household items because 'they can't afford the energy to boil them', Managing Director Richard Walker claimed. He said the...
BUSINESS
BBC

Norfolk man who helped 19 Ukrainian refugees says UK 'embarrassing'

A man helped 19 Ukrainians travel from the country's border with Poland said the UK approach to refugees was "embarrassing". Adam Hale-Sutton, from Norwich, was part of a group who delivered aid to Poland and then collected the refugees. The Ukrainians were heading to Ireland after "problem after problem" trying...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
BBC

Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
BBC

Non-Ukrainian refugees wrongly denied free Wales rail travel

Refugees from Sudan in Wales have been denied free rail travel after staff wrongly told them a new scheme was available only to those from Ukraine. Last week, the Welsh government said all refugees would qualify for free train travel in Wales for six months. But one Sudanese man said...
TRAVEL
MySanAntonio

Britain's cost-of-living crisis got worse before it even began

The U.K. was bracing for its biggest squeeze on living standards in decades even before Russia invaded Ukraine. The impact of the war is now threatening to deepen a crisis for the poorest households and pull millions more into financial trouble. A spike in the price of oil has already...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries DID break the law and warns the government WILL prosecute the firm - as boss apologies for sacking 800 staff but insists it was 'the only way to save the business'

Boris Johnson has claimed today that P&O Ferries did break British labour laws and warned the disgraced operator that it will be criminally prosecuted for dramatically sacking 800 workers without notice via a Zoom video call last week. The Prime Minister’s intervention comes after the millionaire boss of P&O Ferries...
BUSINESS
KEYT

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Tens of thousands of protesters have demonstrated in Sri Lanka’s capital, calling for the president to resign as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory. The protesters blamed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s government for mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicine. Transportation has been curbed and electricity is cut for hours each day due to the fuel shortage. Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed his supporters at Tuesday’s demonstration, declaring it was the beginning of a campaign to oust the government. Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday.
ADVOCACY
AFP

AFP

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy