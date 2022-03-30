Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 09:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-01 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Hansford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Armstrong, western Lipscomb, Randall, Carson, Hutchinson, Deaf Smith, northwestern Gray, Potter, southeastern Hansford, Roberts, northwestern Hemphill and Ochiltree Counties through 430 PM CDT At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Perryton to Borger to near Bushland to 5 miles north of Hereford to 6 miles southeast of Bootleg. Movement was east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of up to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Amarillo, Pampa, Hereford, Canyon, Borger, Perryton, Spearman, Lipscomb, Panhandle, Fritch, Stinnett, Booker, White Deer, Lake Tanglewood, Skellytown, Darrouzett, Sanford, Wolf Creek Park, Bushland and Buffalo Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
