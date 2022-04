Yale College admitted 2,234 students to the class of 2026 from its largest-ever pool of 50,015 applicants, the Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced on Thursday. The acceptance rate for the 2021-2022 admissions cycle is 4.46 percent, the lowest in recent history. It dropped from 4.62 percent for the class of 2025, 6.54 percent for the class of 2024 and 5.91 percent for the class of 2023.

