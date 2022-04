B. Ann Henry, 83, of East Waterford, passed away at 4:33 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. Born on May 22, 1938 in Reedsville, Mifflin Co., she was a daughter of the late Lester Fern and Jennie Marie (Smith) Kline. On September 5, 1964, she was married to her late husband, C. Glenn Henry with whom she was blessed to share more than 53 years of marriage before his passing on July 11, 2018.

EAST WATERFORD, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO