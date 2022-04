“Montclair police officers combat violence, drugs and alcohol with lessons for students”, this is the title of an article on Tapinto.net dated on March 21. I am wondering what can a police officer, who is not trained in mental health, who is not a therapist, not specialized in addiction treatment, teach middle school kids about violence, drugs and alcohol? I believe it is fundamental that topics such as violence, drugs and alcohol (and human trafficking) are present in students’ curriculum, although I believe that the person who teaches about that should come from the mental health sector, not law enforcement.

